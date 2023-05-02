Do it yourself: This is your go-to guide to creating the perfect luxury spa day at home

To make sure you aren’t disturbed during your me-time, plan everything ahead (Image: cookie_studio / Freepik )

There's no place like home, as they say. And there’s certainly no better feeling than crashing on your couch in your favourite set of pajamas with a hot cuppa of choice after a long, tedious day. Or, is there? Well, we might know one way how you can not only relax but also rejuvenate yourself without having to leave the comforts of your cozy home: A DIY luxury spa!

Don’t get us wrong. We’d love to escape for an unplugged week of bliss at a wellness retreat, where experts with magic hands knead your withered body like a dough, and pull-pummel-prim it to leave you rejuvenated. But then, who has the time or the money to go splurging on spa-cations every other week? Even day spas are budget breakers these days. So, in today’s time when self-care is a necessity, an at-home spa experience is an absolute godsent.

From picking DIY masks, soothing teas, and the perfect scent, to drawing the perfect relaxing bath, learning the right massage techniques, and transforming your bedroom for sounder sleep, here's all you need to know about creating the perfect luxury spa at home.

You must know in your heart and head what you wish to accomplish through this time for yourself (Image: Pexels)

1. Stage 1: PLAN

Take time out

All that juggling between work and home, sleepless nights, and negative energy do take a toll on your mind and body. To make sure you aren’t disturbed during your me-time, plan everything ahead. This means no meetings, calls, errands, significant others, kids, pets, guests…Mark your calendar and treat it like an actual spa appointment. Remember – continuous relaxation is key for a successful spa session.

Know your needs

You must know in your heart and head what you wish to accomplish through this time for yourself. Setting your intention helps you to be mindful of your thoughts, stay in the present, and feel more relaxed.

2. Stage 2: PREP

Stage the day

Make a list of everything you may need – natural oils, bath bombs, robes, face masks, body scrubs, candles, towels, refreshments. Get everything in place beforehand. You can even see a YouTube video or two to master those body and facial massage techniques.

Create your relaxation room

Upgrade your bath, if possible, to draw yourself a long, warm soak with bath salts, or add a few drops of essential oil into the base of your shower cubicle. But don’t limit yourself to the bathroom. Instead, set up your bedroom into a cozier space by laying out soft robes, keeping eye masks handy, and refreshments ready.

Set the mood

Get in the mood by making the perfect soothing playlist. Make yourself a cup of herbal tea and keep it hot and ready so you can drink it at the end. Light a scented candle and sit for half an hour, or however long you may need, to release and relax. Once you feel calmer, enter your designated spa area.

3. Stage 3: PAMPER

Treat your skin and hair

Break out your snuggliest bathrobe, and indulge in a five-step facial – cleanse, exfoliate, massage, peel, and mask. You can invest in a good facial tool (jade roller, gua sha, or LED facial device) that help ease away tension, encourage lymphatic drainage, and increase collagen production. Pick a hydrating sheet mask and let it sit for at least 30-45 minutes to reset parched, tired skin. While at it, exfoliate your body off dead skin cells and slather on a deep-conditioning hair mask as you wait out for your face mask to work.

Pro tip: Have some warm, damp towels ready to wipe the products from your face before you moisturise for a soothing effect.

Work those knotted muscles

For a great at-home massage, make sure to use a quality massage oil or cream enriched with minerals and nourishing elements. Take help from your significant other, or master the massage yourself by using slow strokes and medium pressure on your tired shoulders and feet. Avoid boney areas like the joints or spine. Invest in a massaging tool or chair, alternatively, which is designed to apply pressure on the trigger points throughout your body.

Soak, steam, slather

Steam can be extremely soothing and hydrating for both the body and hair as it opens up the pores. Soak yourself in the lukewarm bath with lavender or tea-tree oil that you drew or get in the warm shower where the steam sends the aroma up into the air. If you are in the tub, roll up a warm towel and place it at the back of your neck. Settle in with a book, if you like, and sip on the hot tea. Relax, breathe, take it all in. Once done, slather on lots of moisturiser to seal the deal.

Get ready for a good night’s sleep

Slip into a light set of PJs, spray your pillow or blanket with an aromatherapeutic mist, blow out those scented candles, put on your light-blocking eye mask, and fall into a deep slumber. You will wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.