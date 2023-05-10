Best-selling men's perfumes for less than Rs 2,700: Designer fragrances on a dime for budget-conscious shoppers

Make sure you pick a scent that suits the weather conditions at your location

Need to make a statement at a meeting or smell good for a special date? You don’t need to break the bank. All you need to do is ‘sniff’ around and unearth some cool deals on perfumes that will add to your style. We’ve rounded up some great scents – classic and new age, that don’t cost a bomb.

Make sure you pick a scent that suits the weather conditions at your location. That’s not all, make sure you know what you’re primary use case for the perfume is. Are you going to use it as a work scent that needs to last all day on your skin or are you looking for a bold scent for a night on the town. These are some of the best scents on a budget:

Boucheron Pour Homme

Not all classic scents are too ‘heavy’ to wear for a whole day at the office. Boucheron Pour Homme is a case in point. This sparkling scent- Boucheron’s first men’s fragrance, was crafted by Francis Deleamont and Jean-Pierre Bethouart. We like the broad-shouldered bottle with an elegant blue sapphire peak, that makes a connection with the brand’s strong jewellery heritage. The fragrance opens on a citrusy note and features a floral heart; it finishes on a warm yet subtle note with white musk, sandal and incense.

Price: Rs 2625 / 100 ml

Nautica Voyage

This easy-to-wear scent was envisioned by Maurice Roucel the ‘nose’ behind DKNY Be Delicious. If you like aquatic scents like Davidoff Cool Water, this might be just up your alley with its light aquatic vibe that will almost smell as salty as the waves. Reserve this for a day at the beach or that fun summer beach party. The scent opens with Apple and Green Leaves with a lotus and Mimosa heart. Base notes include Musk, Cedar, Oakmoss and Amber.

Price: Rs 1,755 / 100 ml

Antonio Banderas Icon

It is fronted by two Spanish heartthrobs from different generations - Antonio Banderas and Mario Casas. The navy blue and cobalt Icon flacon is finished with a silver coin that stands out as a symbol of an icon that draws every eye in the room. Many of the Antonio Banderas scents are positioned as sensual, almost seductive. Icon is no exception. It starts with a fresh burst, the zesty energy of grapefruit before ending on an intense, warm note dominated by sandalwood, that is a personal favourite of Banderas.

Price: Rs 1,330 / 100 ml

United Colours of Benetton – Together for him

Benetton revives memories of its iconic ‘United Colors of Benetton’ campaign with multiple races. It’s why this scent that is positioned as the ‘Essence of Love’ (in him and her versions) has chosen four global brand ambassadors of different races. The multiple hues in the flacon further underline this message. The bottle is dressed from the top down in powerful midnight blue that graduates to clear transparent glass at the bottom of the bottle. Citrus notes like bergamot and tangerine combine with spicy black pepper in the scent’s fresh opening. The scent finishes with tonka bean, cedar wood and amber.

Price: Rs 1,750 / 60 ml

Éclat d'Arpège pour Homme by Lanvin

Lanvin’s Arpège launched in 1927 for women is considered one of the great classics. Arpège takes its name from arpeggio – a musical concept where individual notes are placed one after another instead of simultaneously. The transparent box that houses the flacon, is a showstopper. This has been reinterpreted for the contemporary gentleman who prefers to make a subtle statement. It’s a beautiful balance of contrasts - a blend of citrus, florals and woods that features rosemary, jasmine and musk.

Price: Rs 2,520/30 ml

Blue Land by Trussardi

We approve of the icy cool vibe of this scent and the sky-blue bottle that is encircled with blue leather. It's not just a nice touch but also differentiates it from scores of other aquatic fragrances that are packaged in blue Aquatic scents usually make that big, refreshing first impression. Blue Land hits a fresh, citrusy note almost instantly with a strong presence of citrus (bitter orange) and fresh green apple. Aside from the citrus, the scent’s ginger and marine heart accords also shine.

Price: Rs 2,695 / 50 ml