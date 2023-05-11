Best dessert recipes: Wine ice cream is a rage, and this delightful dessert is so easy to make

This delightful dessert comes in a variety of flavours and can be paired with a wide range of foods

At a time when summer is at its peak, with many parts of the country reeling under a heat wave, a cool, refreshing drink is the best thing you need to keep the temperatures down. One such food trend that has gained popularity in recent times is wine ice cream- a popular hybrid dessert that blends the best of gourmet ice cream and fruity wines. It's the perfect treat for those seeking a little something extra in their summer desserts.

This delightful dessert comes in a variety of flavours and can be paired with a wide range of foods. For example, a scoop of red wine ice cream pairs well with dark chocolate desserts, while a scoop of white wine ice cream is perfect with fresh fruit. The versatility of wine ice cream makes it an excellent dessert choice for any occasion.

Advantages of wine ice cream

Unique flavour: "Wine ice cream offers a wide range of flavour profiles that is different from traditional ice cream flavours," says Gagan Anand, Founder of Scuzo Ice 'O' Magic. "It has a rich, complex taste that blends the sweetness of ice cream with the subtle notes of wine," he adds.

Antioxidants: Wine contains antioxidants like resveratrol, which reportedly have health benefits like reducing inflammation and improving heart health, says Anand.

Reduced sweetness: Wine ice cream is typically less sweet than traditional ice cream, which can be a benefit for those who prefer less sugary desserts.

Wine ice cream recipes

White Wine and Peach Ice Cream

by Sous Chef Gaurav Maity

Ingredients: Heavy cream, 2 cups; Whole milk, 1 cup; Sugar, 3/4 cup; White wine, 3/4 cup; Egg yolks, 4; Fresh peaches, 1 cup (peeled and chopped);

Method: Combine heavy cream, whole milk, sugar and white wine in a medium saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture begins to steam / Whisk together the egg yolks until they are pale yellow in colour in a medium saucepan / Gradually pour the hot cream mixture into the egg yolks, whisking constantly / Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon / Remove from heat and strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean bowl / Stir in the chopped peaches / Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or until it is completely cold / Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions / Transfer the ice cream to a freezer-safe container and freeze until firm, at least 2 hours or overnight.

Wine Float

by Chef Rajdeep Das, Executive Chef, Tropical Retreat Luxury Resort and Spa

Ingredients: Vanilla ice cream (large scoops), 1 cup; Cherries pitted and halved, 2-4; Red wine, 1/2 cup; Club soda, 1/4 cup

Method: Scoop generous portions of creamy vanilla ice cream into a wine glass / Add halved cherries for a fruity twist, and pour in your favourite red wine / Finish it off with a splash of fizzy club soda

Red Wine ice-crème

by Chef Manish Sharma, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu, Udaipur

Ingredients: Heavy cream, 2 cups; Milk, 1 cup; Granulated sugar, ¾ cup; Red wine, 1/3 cup; Vanilla extract, 1 tsp

Method: Combine heavy cream, milk and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir it until the sugar dissolves completely / Increase the heat to medium-high and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook this well for about 10 minutes while stirring occasionally, or until the mixture has thickened / Remove the saucepan from the heat. Now, add red wine and vanilla extract. Stir this well and allow the mixture to cool to room temperature / Pour this mixture into an ice cream maker and churn it well. Refer to the instructions given in the manual for the right usage of the ice cream maker / Transfer the ice cream to a container and freeze for at least 2 hours before serving.

Note: If you want a strong flavour, you can increase the quantity of wine. You can also experiment with different types of wines, such as white, sparkling or fortified variants, to create innovative flavours. The wine is usually reduced and incorporated into the ice cream base, which is then churned and frozen. The ed result is a creamy and indulgent dessert with a subtle wine flavor and smooth texture. You can pair this ice cream with fresh fruits or any other dessert of your choice.