App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

More demand in jeanswear segment helping brands like Mufti grow

Denim brand Mufti recently launched its 300th store and aims to launch 25 more by March 2020

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

A pair of jeans is never out out of fashion and this is why the market for denim brands is looking good.

Same is the case is with denim brand Mufti that recently launched its 300th store and aims to launch 25 more stores by March 2020.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Kamal Khushlani, MD and Founder of MUFTI, said, “The menswear market in India is growing. Jeanswear market has grown by around 14 percent. The market is good and for Mufti we targeted a 12 percent growth this year and for first half of the year we achieved 11 percent growth.”

Close

Industry experts say slowdown blues has not impacted the denim category and its sales are growing 10-15 percent, unlike other categories that are seeing a decline, according to an Economic Times report.

related news

Mufti that offers casual wear strongest in the shirt and denim categories saw Rs 395 crore worth of sales last year.

“We will close at about Rs 440 crore- Rs 450 crore worth of sales by March 2020 and we are looking to double in the next five years,” said Khushlani.

It is this demand that is leading to strong expansion plans even in tier II and III cities for Mufti.

“We are looking at tier I, II and III cities. Smaller towns are becoming more conducive to single brand retail and there is more demand for branded clothing in these places. We recently opened in smaller towns like Junagadh, Firozpur, Chandepur, Belgaum, Hyderabad and few more (stores) in Delhi. We have seen an encouraging response in smaller towns. We opened a flagship in Panchkula as well as in Muhali.,” he said.

The brand has close to 1,600 total point of sales across metros, tier II and tier III cities.

The company has also forayed into footwear market as it sees an increase in demand for casual lifestyle shoes. “There is a lot of demand for athleisure or for sports inspired fashionable shoes. Consumption pattern for footwear has changed. Back in the day people had one or two pair of shoes. But now men have seven to 10 pairs of shoes,” he said.

The 20-year old home-grown denim and casual wear brand competes with the likes of Levi’s that are seeing a healthy growth in the jeans segment thanks to the young consumers who prefer denims over other style of clothing.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #Companies #Lifestyle

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.