Independent India is 75 years old. Old enough to have accomplished a lot, and young enough to be energized by new possibilities every day. We capture different aspects of the old and the new in listicles of 75 fun, inspiring, surprising and meaningful facts in this special Independence Day Series.

India@75 | 75 young cultural ambassadors of India









Gita Hari Earlier this month, the Ministry of Culture, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), recognised 75 digital content creators. From teenage influencers and entrepreneurs to celebrities were recognised as Cultural Ambassadors of India, for taking Indian heritage to millions of followers. The welcome address by Shri Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture was followed by felicitation of the following 75 influencers.