Independent India is 75 years old. Old enough to have accomplished a lot, and young enough to be energized by new possibilities every day. We capture different aspects of the old and the new in listicles of 75 fun, inspiring, surprising and meaningful facts in this special Independence Day Series.

75 films that capture a million different ideas of India









Faizal Khan Limping back to normalcy from a punishing pandemic, the Indian film industry gained in the last two years from novel ideas, fresh talent and a new audience on streaming platforms. First-time directors created new expressions, new language and courage to search for the truth. Some of these offerings of a brave new Indian cinema along with some more in the last half-a-decade are found here on our list of 75 films