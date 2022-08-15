English
    Independent India is 75 years old. Old enough to have accomplished a lot, and young enough to be energized by new possibilities every day. We capture different aspects of the old and the new in listicles of 75 fun, inspiring, surprising and meaningful facts in this special Independence Day Series.

    75 films that capture a million different ideas of India

    Faizal Khan
    Limping back to normalcy from a punishing pandemic, the Indian film industry gained in the last two years from novel ideas, fresh talent and a new audience on streaming platforms. First-time directors created new expressions, new language and courage to search for the truth. Some of these offerings of a brave new Indian cinema along with some more in the last half-a-decade are found here on our list of 75 films

    Adh Chanani Raat (2022): Punjabi; Director: Gurvinder Singh. In the director's own words, about a sadness on the verge of implosion that engulfs a silent agrarian land
    Ahaan (2019): Hindi; Director: Nikhil Pherwani. The film casts an actor with Down Syndrome in a lead role
    Aamis (2019): Assamese: Director: Bhaskar Hazarika. Meat eating habits and relationships mingle
    All That Breathes (2022): Hindi/English; Director: Shaunak Sen. Set against the deadly air pollution of Delhi, the documentary examines life as it relates to social, environmental and political concerns
    Anahita' Law (2019): English; Director: Oorvazi Irani. A short film about prejudices against women in Parsi community
    An Insignificant Man (2018): Hindi; Director: Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla. A pathbreaking documentary about the making of Aam Aadmi Party
    Article 15 (2019): Hindi; Director: Anubhav Sinha: A powerful portrayal of caste prejudices in the country's hinterland
    Bhonsle (2018): Hindi: Director: Devashish Makhija. Mumbai's skewed relationship with migrants
    Bombay Rose (2019): Hindi: Director: Gitanjali Rao. The painted animation about love and dreams in Mumbai gave a new direction to Indian feature animation
    CatDog (2020): Hindi: Director: Ashmita Guha Neogi. With playgrounds shrinking for them, two children device new ways of indoor fun
    Chello Show (2021): Gujarati; Director: Pan Nalin. A filmmaker's homage to great directors as cinema moves from celluloid to digital
    Divorce (2022): Malayalam; Director: Mini I G. The story of six women from different social, geographical and economic backgrounds going through divorce
    Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020): Hindi: Director: Alankrita Srivastava. "womanhood, sisterhood, love and everything in between in this charming story about finding freedom"
    Dostojee (2021): Hindi; Director: Prasun Chatterjee. Children navigating post-Babri divide
    Dug Dug (2021): Hindi; Director: Ritwik Pareek. A Jodhpur real-life story about bizarre beliefs and commercialisation of religion given a new lease of life
    Emuthi Puthi (2021): Assamese; Director: Kulanandini Mahanta. A road journey from Bongaigaon to Majlis in Assam by three members of a dysfunctional family
    Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon (2018): Hindi; Director: Anamika Haksar. The daily routine of Old Delhi from a working class perspective painted on an artistic canvas
    Gully Boy (2018): Hindi; Director: Zoya Akhtar. Music transforms the life of a rapper in Dharavi's slums
    Invisible Demons (2021): English/Hindi: Director: Rahul Jain. The anthropocene focus on air pollution affecting the poorest in the national capital
    Iravin Nizhal (2022): Tamil; Director: Radhakrishnan Parthiban. A single shot film spanning half-a-century
    Jai Bhim (2021): Tamil: Director: TJ Gnanavel. Activism fights police brutality
    Jallikattu (2019): Malayalam; Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery. Chaos in a quiet village exposes human barbarism
    Jana Gana Mana (2022): Malayalam; Director: Dijo Jose Antony. Fake news is the focus in this courtroom drama
    Jersey (2019): Telugu; Director:Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri. A sports drama filled with personal emotions instead of ambition
    Jhini Bini Chadariya (2020): Hindi; Director: Ritesh Sharma. Two long traditions of Varanasi held high by its street dancers and weavers are disappearing
    Joji (2021): Malayalam; Dileep Pothan. Twenty-first century Macbeth in Kerala's plantation-filled hills
    Karnan (2021): Tamil; Director: Mari Selvaraj. A period drama about caste and oppression
    Karkhanisanchi Waari (2020): Marathi; Director: Mangesh Joshi. A road trip to a holy river with ashes lead to understanding of the big Indian joint family
    Kaun Pravin Tambe (2022): Hindi; Director: Jayprad Desai. A cricket biopic about passion and perseverance
    Koode (2018): Malayalam; Director: Anjali Menon. Understanding the meaning of life in fleeting moments
    Koozhangal (2021): Tamil; Director: P S Vinothraj. A harsh land and a harder family reveal inequalities and injustices
    Kumbalangi Nights (2019): Malayalam; Director: Madhu C Narayanan. Young girls lead a quiet revolution for equality in a picturesque village
    Kyoyang Ngarmo (2018): Tibetan; Director: Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam. A Tibetan girl in Delhi looks back at her life as a young refugee fleeing from her homeland
    Laila Aur Satt Geet (2020): Haryanvi/Hindi; Director: Pushpendra Singh. A feminist fairy tale set in Kashmir
    Maadathy, an Unfairy Tale (2019): Tamil; Director: Leena Manimekhalai. Caste and gender inequalities combine to make a young girl into the status of a goddess
    Ma.ama (2018): Garo; Director: Dominic Sangma. Memories come calling in the Garo hills of Meghalaya
    Ma.Ama by Dominic Sangma is the first Garo language film ever to be screened at an international film festival
    Madappally United (2021): Malayalam; Director: Ajay Govind. The new generation hits vested interests for a six
    Manto (2018): Urdu; Director: Nandita Das. Sadaat Hasan Manto in the middle of the Partition
    Moothon (2019): Malayalam; Director: Geetu Mohandas. A same-sex relationship unsettles the calm waters of Lakshadweep
    Nauha (2022): Hindi; Director: Pratham Khurana. A film school diploma film about an ailing older adult and his caregiver
    Nasir (2018): Tamil; Director: Arun Karthick. One day in the life of a street vendor
    Nayattu (2021): Malayalam; Director: Martin Prakkat. Three police officers on the run from a corrupt political establishment
    Nimtoh (2019): Nepali; Director: Saurav Rai. Celebrating life in rural Darjeeling in the middle of a wedding
    Nishiddho (2022): Malayalam/Bengali; Director: Tara Ramanujan. The struggles of a migrant worker from West Bengal in Kerala
    Once Upon a Time in Calcutta (2021): Bengali; Director: Aditya Vikram Sengupta. A story of urban dwellers who can't move on while fluctuating between the past and present
    Pabung Syam (2021): Manipuri; Director: Haobam Paban Kumar. A documentary on the life of Manipur's first film actor
    Pahuna: The Little Visitors (2017): Nepali; Director: Paakhi A Tyrewala. Three Nepalese children cross over to Sikkim to escape from political upheaval in their country
    Paka (2021): Malayalam; Director: Nithin Lukose. Wayanad's violent history of settlers given a contemporary Romeo and Juliet twist
    Parched (2015): Hindi; Director: Leena Yadav. Women in rural Rajasthan negotiate the road to sexual freedom
    Pedro (2021): Kannada; Director: Natesh Hegde. A middle-aged electrician accidentally kills the cow of his landlord
    Sardar Udham (2021): Hindi/Punjabi/English; Director: Shoojit Sircar. Revealing the journey of Udham Singh as a revolutionary
    Sarpatta Parambarai (2022): Tamil; Director: Pa. Ranjith. A young boxer fighting for his and his clan's glory in Chennai of the 70s
    See U Soon (2020): Malayalam; Director: Joe Baby. A story of woeful conditions of migrants in the Middle East and one of the earliest films to find a way around the pandemic for production
    Shabaash Mithu (2022): Hindi; Director: Srijit Mukherjee. A biopic of just-retired Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj
    Shankar's Fairies (2020): Hindi; Director: A Banaras family celebrates growing up in a Lucknow home
    Shot Await-The Making of Changlangshu’s New Logdrum : Nagaland short documentary, Directors: Sangti Wanmai and Angke Konyak. A short documentary about a Nagaland village rooting for its traditions
    Sir (2016): Hindi; Director: Rohena Gera. A rich and successful single man falls in love with his maid in Mumbai
    Sona Dhwandi Bhed Te Suchha Pahad (2018): Nepali; Director: Ridham Janve. Real shepherds act in this film shot in the Himalayan ranges portraying life in the unforgiving mountain terrain
    Sudani From Nigeria (2017): Malayalam; Director: Ethnicities converge in this village drama surrounding the Beautiful Game
    The Blind Rabbit (2020): Hindi/English; Director: Pallavi Paul. Art and academic practices merge in a fiction-non-fiction hybrid investigating a violent establishment
    The Cinema Travellers (2016): Hindi; Director: Shirley Abraham and Amit Madheshiya. A peep into the tradition of travelling cinema
    The Disciple (2020): Marathi; Director: Chaitanya Tamhane. Discipline and sacrifice guide a classical musician's career
    The Great Indian Kitchen (2021): Malayalam; Director: Joe Baby. A searing indictment of Indian patriarchy
    A Night of Knowing Nothing (2020): Hindi; Director: Payal Kapadia. Student protests in the time of a separation
    The Return (2021): Urdu/English; Director: Hena Ashraf. Short documentary about an immigrant's troubled relationship with her father brings her back to her village
    The Sky is Pink (2019): Hindi/English; Director: Shonali Bose. A real-life story of family's determination to save their ailing child
    The Song of Scorpions (2017): Rajasthani; Director: Anup Singh. The Irrfan Khan-starrer about a tribal woman breaking free from shackles
    To Let (2017): Tamil; Director: Chezhiyan. A lower middle class family's search for a suitable home brings out class disparities
    Tumbbad (2018): Marathi; Director: Rahil Anil Bare. The horror genre at its best
    Urf (2021): Hindi; Director: Geetika Narang. Bollywood lookalikes share their ambitions in this documentary
    Village Rockstars (2018): Assamese; Director: Rima Das. Children let their dreams fly in a remote village
    Vikram: Hitlist (2022): Tamil; Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj. An espionage thriller aspiring for a world without drugs and wars
    Vivek (2019): Hindi; Director: Anand Patwardhan. Turning the camera to the assault on the country's secular traditions
    Writing With Fire (2020): Hindi; Director: Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. Dalit women break into the world of journalism
    83 (2021): Hindi; Director: Kabir Khan. An unlikeliest of summits in Kapil and his devils conquering the Everest of cricket
