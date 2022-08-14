Independent India is 75 years old. Old enough to have accomplished a lot, and young enough to be energized by new possibilities every day. We capture different aspects of the old and the new in listicles of 75 fun, inspiring, surprising and meaningful facts in this special Independence Day Series.

India@75 | 75 vehicles that shaped the Indian automotive industry









Parth Charan India’s automotive landscape has always been rich, right from the turn of the 20th century. But it is independent India whose automotive trajectory has shot-up skyward going from a barren landscape filled with colonial relics to a becoming a bonafide manufacturing powerhouse known for robust, frugal runabouts and now, heavy-duty luxury cars. As one of the key markets of the 21st century, India’s car market has witnessed evolution at a steadily rapid rate, with the best yet to come. Here are 75 landmark vehicles that defined the country’s automobile manufacturing sector and mobility as we know it.