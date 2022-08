Jamavar: Fans of Jamavar know the Indian speciality restaurant in some of The Leela Hotels properties as an opulent space where they eat classic Indian food from the north and south of India. Much before the Nair family sold the Leela brand and properties to Brookefield, Dinesh Nair, the co-chairman and managing director of The Leela Group, took Jamavar to Mayfair in London in 2016, the first restaurant brand from an Indian five-star hotel to move out of the confines of a hotel, and the country. Within a year, Jamavar won its first Michelin under Chef Rohit Ghai, which it lost, and then won back again, this time helmed by Dinesh’s daughter Samyukta Nair and culinary director Surendra Mohan.