75 musicians who have made us love classical music

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan (October 9, 1945 - ): Born to a family of musicians, he was named Masoom when he was a child, and was later rechristened by a Hindu saint as Amjad Ali Khan. At 12, he gave his first solo recital. It was predicted that he would become a renowned Sarod maestro. Known as Sarod Samrat, for taking Sarod all over the globe, Amjad Ali Khan, the sixth generation Sarod player of his family, experimented on the sarod and modified the instrument. His international collaborations have been applauded and he has been given honorary citizenship of several states in the USA. Massachusetts declared April 20th as the ‘Amjad Ali Khan Day’ in 1984. The musician's family home in Gwalior has been made into a musical centre called the Sarod Ghar.