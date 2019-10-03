App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flying in style: Mumbai airport's Terminal 2 gets its first salon

NS Salon has pumped in approximately Rs 75 lakh worth of investment for the salon outlet at the Mumbai International Airport. It is claimed to be the first for an airport in India

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

While at the airport, have you ever thought of having a hair cut but failed to spot a salon?

This is a gap that Amyn Manji, CEO and Founder, NS Style Salon saw and decided to open a salon at the airport.

In a first, Terminal 2 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport will have its own salon outlet.

While the launch of the outlet at the domestic departure was scheduled for October 1, it has been delayed due to airport clearances.

As for the international departure, NS Salon is planning to launch an outlet in the next two months.

But nothing at the airport comes cheap. So, what about the salon services?

Manji said their strategy is not to be expensive but to make people aware that they can avail salon services even at the airport. This is why they are having a standard price and the services will start from Rs 200.

But wouldn’t it be an expensive affair for NS Salon with a setup at the airport?

Manji explained that “the viability will come with the footfall and volume and the airport has huge footfall. They have around 50,000 to 80,000 passengers every day. Even if we get one percent of that volume, we will be profitable.”

NS Salon has pumped in approximately Rs 75 lakh worth of investment for the salon outlet.

Any further expansion plans?

NS Salon, which started in 2009 as a nail spa, re-branded itself into a style salon in 2017. Since then, it has ventured into over 11 premium locations in India.

“Currently, we are in Mumbai and Kochi. We are coming with two salons in Goa and we are looking at tier I cities to cover next year and in the next three years, we are looking at covering tier II and going global,” said Manji.

So far, NS Salon has done over one million services and served over one lakh customers.

But times look tough due to the slowdown effect.

Slowdown in salon business

According to Manji, the salon industry is facing its challenge as there is  slowdown.

He said the salon industry picks up during the festive season but currently they are not seeing that currently.

Footfalls have come down and also the spend has come down. Consumers are spending on basic necessities. They are not going for additional services. That’s how the business is getting impacted,” said Manji.

“Plus, there is competition from online home services. They are entering the pie of the salon businesses and they are cheap. It is competitive,” he added.

While the cosmetics players have bucked the slowdown, things are not the same in the beauty and salon space.

But Manji said they are hoping the scenario will change in the upcoming months.

After all, the salon industry is a big contributor in the overall beauty and wellness market. Going by industry estimates, the salon and spa business together account for 31 per cent of the total size of the beauty and wellness market.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 01:53 pm

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

