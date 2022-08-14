India@75 | 75 inspiring food stories from around India

Independent India is 75 years old. Old enough to have accomplished a lot, and young enough to be energized by new possibilities every day. We capture different aspects of the old and the new in listicles of 75 fun, inspiring, surprising and meaningful facts in this special Independence Day Series.
Ancient recipe and a quaint history are not the only ingredients of a good food story. Food as a means to help the community, innovation in the food business and even incorporating tech in food, make for inspirational contemporary food stories too. It is the people in the food creation journey, from the farmer to the grandma, the techie to the entrepreneur, who actually inspire us. Here are 75 such food stories.
Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad was started by 7, semi-literate, Gujarati women in 1959, with a loan of Rs 80, as a business from home, using their cooking skills. Today, 43,000 women are employed in this papad-making business.
Fuelled by a desire to eliminate plastic from our food-chain, Puneet Dutta started Attaware Biodegradable Private Limited, which manufactures cutlery made out of grains and jaggery.
Technology has permeated every aspect of our lives and food is no exception. Food-tech unicorn, Zomato, revolutionized the way people ordered food and how it was delivered, making it one of the most successful brands ever in the food start-up ecosystem.
Agrarian food start-ups are thriving, as entrepreneurs collaborate with farmers, eliminating middle-men. Born in a family of farmers, Anushka Neyol has been successfully curating Indian speciality wheat flour at par with global standards under the aegis of Three One Farms.
Lesser-known cuisines across India are occupying centre stage, thanks to some dynamic entrepreneurs. Goan chef, Deepa Awchat popularised Goan food in Mumbai with ‘Goa Portuguesa’ in 1988. Apart from successful restaurants, she has authored cook books, and launched masalas.
Giving back to the community is part of the Indian ethos and some entrepreneurs make it their focus. Coimbatore-based Prabhu and Brindha launched TABP Snacks and Beverages, selling a variety of sodas and snacks to marginalised communities at Rs 5 and Rs 10, across Southern States.
Trying to preserve India’s rich food traditions is something, many are striving to do. A kitchen mishap with plastic cookware, made Jagadeesh & Madhumitha Kumar of Chennai, develop The Indus Valley, a healthy cookware brand, with a special focus on reviving cast iron.
Women have successfully run many businesses and food is an area, they are extremely astute at. Authentic Bengali food at affordable prices, cooked by women self-help groups, with a view to rehabilitating women after Partition, gave birth to Suruchi Restaurant in Kolkata in 1969.
*Listicles in this series are comprehensive, not exhaustive