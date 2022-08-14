Independent India is 75 years old. Old enough to have accomplished a lot, and young enough to be energized by new possibilities every day. We capture different aspects of the old and the new in listicles of 75 fun, inspiring, surprising and meaningful facts in this special Independence Day Series.

India@75 | 75 inspiring food stories from around India









Mini Ribeiro Ancient recipe and a quaint history are not the only ingredients of a good food story. Food as a means to help the community, innovation in the food business and even incorporating tech in food, make for inspirational contemporary food stories too. It is the people in the food creation journey, from the farmer to the grandma, the techie to the entrepreneur, who actually inspire us. Here are 75 such food stories.