you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 11:28 AM IST

Lenovo launches Legion Y740 and Y540 gaming laptops in India

The new Lenovo gaming laptops get 9th Gen Intel CPU and Nvidia RTX GPU upgrades.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lenovo recently added two new gaming laptops to its product portfolio in India. Both the Legion Y740 and Legion Y540 were showcased earlier in January at CES 2019. The new gaming laptops feature upgraded 9th Gen Intel processors coupled with Nvidia RTX graphics. The company aims to continue its dominating run in India’s laptop market space with the two new additions.

The new Lenovo Legion gaming laptops will focus on the high-performance and E-sports market segments.

Legion Y740

The enthusiast Legion Y740 gets a performance boost courtesy of the 9th Gen Intel Corei7-9750H processor paired with a Max-Q variant of the Nvidia RTX 2080, RTX 2070 or RTX 2060 GPU. The Y740 also supports up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Lenovo has opted for an FHD 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate for the Y740. The anti-glare IPS panel supports Dolby Vision for HDR gaming. To ensure minimal bezels, the 720p webcam has been shifted to the bottom of the screen.

The Y740 is also fitted with a Corsair iCue RGB gaming keyboard. Connectivity options on the Legion Y740 include three USB 3.1 ports, one HDMI input, one Ethernet port, a mini display port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Lenovo has opted for a Coldfront thermal solution that separately cools the CPU and GPU.

The Lenovo Legion Y740 will start at Rs 1,29,990 for the base variant.

Legion Y540

The Legion Y540 is updated to deliver better E-sports performance than its predecessor. The Y540 features a more silent profile as compared to the Y740. The laptop is devoid of any RGB lighting, while the keyboard gets a white backlight.

The Y540 features an FHD IPS anti-glare display with minimal bezels and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Y540 has been retrofitted with up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. On the graphics side, the Y540 offers up to a mobile Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 will at Rs 69,990 for the base configuration.

Lenovo also announced the Legion T530 and Legion T730 gaming desktops, K500 mechanical keyboard, M500 gaming mouse and H500 & H300 gaming headsets.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 11:28 am

tags #gaming #laptops #Lenovo

