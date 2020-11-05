172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|legal-trends|big-story-enforcement-directorate-files-first-chargesheet-in-icici-bank-videocon-case-6071831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol

eye-on-india

Big Story | Enforcement Directorate files first chargesheet in ICICI Bank–Videocon case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed its first charge sheet in a Mumbai court against ICICI Bank’s former CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Virendra Kochhar, and nine others.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Big Story

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.