Lalu’s son Tej Pratap flaunts new look, asserts women should be brought forward

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap at a rally on Friday and asserted that women should be brought forward in society and given a chance to grow.

Known to sport different looks frequently, Tej Pratap raked up the controversy while sharing the stage with other party workers. According to a report by the DNA, Tej Pratap had allegedly asked one of his party workers to make way so that ladies can see him speak properly.

The RJD was observing its foundation day on Friday. The event was attended by only Tej Pratap from the Yadav clan since the party’s ailing founder is now lodged in jail while his younger son Tejashwi did not wish to take part in the event.



#WATCH Tej Pratap Yadav at RJD foundation day programme in Patna: Please get aside & let women come forward. If women have to progress, they have to be in front. Wherever my program is held, I make women sit in the front, like my father used to do. (05.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/JW7t28XDyu

However, none of the Yadav brothers had turned up to attend the party's foundation day. Later, the elder brother reached the venue amid party supporters raising “zindabad” slogans. The RJD MLA had tied his hair in a bun like that of Lord Shiva’s. Upon reaching the spot, he headed straight for the room where Lalu used to sit.

Upholding his father’s vision of empowering women, he told his party workers that they must ensure that women get to progress in life. “If you will come in between... then how will they prod ahead?” he was heard saying.

Tej Pratap also reportedly said that there are several people who are jealous of him because he wants to establish the kind of connect his father had with Bihar’s populace. “People are jealous of me since I want to act like my father and connect with people like my father,” he said, adding how Lalu never even used barricades while addressing the public.

Tej Pratap further drew a reference to the Indian epic Mahabharata once again to explain reports of his maimed relationship with his younger brother and said: “Whoever comes between me and my brother will be slain with the Sudarshan Chakra.”

He repeatedly refers to himself as Lord Krishna while referring to his younger brother as Arjuna.