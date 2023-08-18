Kerala techie in burqa records women in washroom at Lulu Mall, arrested

The accused was arrested from Lulu Mall in Kochi where he did his phone in the women's washroom. (Representational)

An IT professional was arrested in Kerala for wearing a burqa, entering the woman’s washroom at a bustling mall in Kochi and allegedly recording videos of unsuspecting women on his mobile phone.

23-year-old Abhimanyu was arrested from Lulu mall disguised under a burqa after being paraded out with security and women recording him.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at the popular mall raising concerns over the security and privacy of public spaces. He hid his phone inside a small cardboard box, drilled a hole and affixed it to one of the washroom stall door.

He then waited by the main door till the phone recorded videos of the women using the washroom.

His suspicious behaviour made security personnel question him and subsequently the phone was discovered. Mall authorities then called the police.

Abhimanyu reportedly claimed to be a lesbian after he was caught with a video showing a woman questioning his sexual orientation in a viral video.



A young man was arrested for trying to place a camera in the washroom of #LuluMall in #Kochi, #Kerala.#Abhimanyu, a native of #Payyannur, was arrested. The available information is that the person who tried to install the camera is an employee of #Infopark, Kochi. He was… pic.twitter.com/2NfHSPNzta — Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) August 17, 2023

The burqa and the mobile phone have been seized and police are investigating the accused's background and activities to determine if he had engaged in similar acts elsewhere.

The accused, a B.Tech graduate employed at a prominent IT firm at Infopark, is facing charges under sections 354(C) (Voyeurism) and 419 (Impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 66 E of the Information Technology Act.

He was produced before a local court, where he was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

(With inputs from PTI)