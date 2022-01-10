MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Kerala man earns 145 certificates from Yale, Princeton and Columbia during lockdown

Shafi Vikraman was attending 20 courses simultaneously, each ranging from two days to two months. He took up diverse subjects like medical, finance, robotics, artificial intelligence, forensics, blockchain, cryptocurrency, food and beverage management and psychology.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
Shafi Vikraman had to spend 20 hours daily to complete these courses. (Image credit: ANI)

Shafi Vikraman had to spend 20 hours daily to complete these courses. (Image credit: ANI)


When the country went into lockdown due to the Covid pandemic, Shafi Vikraman from Kerala decided to use it as an opportunity to enrol for online courses.

But, as the pandemic continued to rage, so did Vikraman's eagerness to learn. As a result, the resident of Thiruvananthapuram got the chance to earn more than 145 certificates after completing online courses from various universities across 16 countries.

"I started doing them (the courses) during the lockdown and spent more than 20 hours daily to complete these courses," Vikraman told ANI. Most of the courses he chose were from platforms like Coursera and WHO's learning arm and were being offered by universities such as  Princeton, Yale, Columbia and Wharton.

Read more: Why the USA Remains the Best Option to Study

Speaking about the kind of courses he preferred, Vikraman said, “I preferred to do courses in marketing but ended up with a lot of medical courses. A university like Yale is a dream for us. Now I have certifications from those universities."

Vikraman, in his mid-fifties, was attending 20 courses simultaneously, each ranging from two days to two months. He took up diverse subjects like medical, finance, robotics, artificial intelligence, forensics, blockchain, cryptocurrency, food and beverage management and psychology.

"I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to have studied all these subjects. It threw open a huge world for me," Vikraman said.

Studying for about 20 hours a day, however, came at a cost. Vikraman could not sleep properly for months. "There were months when I slept for barely two hours,” he said.

Read more: World’s top 10 universities for graduate employability

But, emphasizing on the need for making the best out of opportunities, he added, “You can now learn from the best of universities the world over. Everyone should make use of the opportunity. I used to love the medical field when I was younger. Now I am able to learn a variety of subjects from prestigious universities. Having all these certificates with me, I feel as if I have reached somewhere."

(With ANI inputs)

 

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #certificate courses #Columbia #Coursera #Princeton #Wharton #Yale
first published: Jan 10, 2022 01:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.