World’s top 10 universities for graduate employability

Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) 2021 revealed the world’s top 250 universities according to the recruiters. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi holds on to 27th place, better than globally renowned colleges. Indian universities see rise for the first time in years due to strengths in subject specialization and graduate skills. The 11th annual report surveyed 10,928 international recruiters and managers in 23 countries and regions. As per the survey US is home to world’s top three universities. Employers voted for institutions both in their own country and around the world, if they recruit internationally. Let’s find out the top ten world’s most employable universities.

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST
Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) 2021 revealed the world’s top 250 universities according to the recruiters. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi holds on to 27th place, better than globally renowned colleges. Indian universities see rise for the first time in years due to strengths in subject specialization and graduate skills.
Rank 10 | Princeton University | Country: United States | Princeton is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States and one of the nine colonial colleges chartered before the American Revolution. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | National University of Singapore | Country: Singapore | NUS is a national research university dedicated to quality education, influential research and visionary enterprise.
Rank 8 | University of Oxford | Country: United Kingdom | Oxford's estate accommodates the day-to-day teaching, learning, research and administrative activities of the central University. (Image: ox.ac.uk)
Rank 7 | Yale University | Country: United States | The private Ivy League research university in New Haven, Connecticut, was founded in 1701 as the Collegiate School. Yale University is a large research university with a wide array of programs, departments, schools, centers, museums, and many affiliated organizations. (Image: yale.edu)
Rank 6 | The University of Tokyo | Country: Japan | The public research university aims to be a world-class platform for research and education, contributing to human knowledge in partnership with other leading global universities.
Rank 5 | Stanford University | Country: United States | One of the world’s leading teaching and research institutions is among the most prestigious universities I the world. Stanford is dedicated to finding solution to big challenges. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | University of Cambridge | Country: United Kingdom | The collegiate research university in Cambridge, UK, aims to contribute to society through the pursuit of education, learning and research at the highest international levels of excellence. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 3 | Harvard University | Country: United States | The private Ivy League research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States and among the most prestigious in the world.
Rank 2 | California Institute of Technology | Country: United States | The university is known for its strength in science and engineering, and is one of those universities which are primarily devoted to the instruction of pure and applied sciences.
Rank 1 | Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Country: United States | MIT play a key role in the development of modern technology and science. (Image: mit.edu)
