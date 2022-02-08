Jagjit Singh birth anniversary: How grief shaped his musical journey after death of son

Jagjit Singh died on October 10, 2011 at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, after being in coma for two weeks.

Jagjit Singh, king of ghazals, has often been credited for bringing ghazal from the closed-door elite gatherings to be one with the masses. But, very few singers could express grief through his poetry and songs the way he could.

From pathos in 'Woh Kaagaz Ki Kashti' to anguish in 'Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh', Singh's ability to make his listeners feel what he felt made him more endearing to people. The tragic incidents that he and his wife - another ghazal maestro, Chitra, - experienced, had perhaps shaped his journey as a singer.

Jagjit Singh and Chitra's 20-year-old son Vivek died in a car accident in July 1990. While Chitra gave up singing after his death and embraced spirituality, Singh took a year-long break and returned only to make music his instrument to express his sorrow.

In 1991, Singh released an album 'Hope' which featured songs such as 'Ab Khushi Hai Na Koi Gham', 'Khuda Hum Ko Aisi Khudai Na De' and 'Tanha Tanha Hum Ro Lenge' which gave listeners an insight into his feelings.

Jagjit Singh suffered another blow in May 2009 when his step-daughter Monica died by suicide. Monica was Chitra's daughter from her first marriage, to him, she was like his daughter, said Chitra.

In an interview to Filmfare in 2012, she said, "He was shaken after Monica’s death. He had seen her as a five-year-old. She was like his daughter."

"He was touring America then. He cancelled his shows, kept flying for two days catching connecting flights to reach home. He was distraught though he never expressed much. But his quiet presence and support was enough.”

Two years after Monica's death, Singh too died after suffering from brain haemorrhage. On September 23, right before performing at a concert at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai, he collapsed.

Singh was hospitalised for two weeks, but he died on October 10, 2011 at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.