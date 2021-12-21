Elon Musk takes a dig at Web3. Jack Dorsey joins him

Jack Dorsey responded to Elon Musk's tweet on web3.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey joined Elon Musk in taking a dig at “Web3”, the name adopted for a decentralised internet run on crypto tokens.

The Tesla, who on Monday had dismissed Web3 as more of a “marketing buzzword”, tweeted on Tuesday, “Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it.”

Dorsey, who quit as the CEO of Twitter last month, chimed in, “It’s somewhere between a and z.”



To this, Musk said, “m something something”.

Musk, the richest man in the world, had tweeted on Monday and a huge cryptocurrency influencer, “I’m not suggesting web3 is real – seems more marketing buzzword than reality right now – just wondering what the future will be like in 10, 20 or 30 years. 2051 sounds crazy futuristic!”



Dorsey on Tuesday said Bitcoin will replace the US dollar, in response to a question from rapper Cardi B.

In June this year, a Twitter exchange between Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey was viral, wherein both hinted that they may have an on-stage conversation at an upcoming event on Bitcoin.

Sharing an article promoting an event, Dorsey said, "As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes bitcoin open development so perfect."

Musk replied to the tweet saying "Bicurious?"

Later, Dorsey made an offer to Musk saying they should have a conversation. "Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities…" he tweeted.

Musk replied, "For the Bitcourious? Very well then, let’s do it", to which Dorsey later replied: “Done! Will set up.”