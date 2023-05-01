International Labour Day 2023: History, significance and quotes

May Day was first celebrated in India on May 1 1923 in Chennai (Madras)

International Labour Day, also referred to as May Day, is celebrated on May 1 each year. It is a day that is marked to honour the achievements of workers and labourers worldwide and to encourage them to know of their rights. It is also known as "May Day".

History of International Labour Day

New York was the first state to introduce a bill that recognised Labour Day, but Oregon was the first to pass a law on the day on February 21 1887. Two years later, in 1889, the Marxist International Socialist Congress took up a resolution which demanded that workers should not work more than eight hours every day. Additionally, May 1 was declared a holiday.

May Day was first celebrated in India on May 1 1923 in Chennai (Madras) and it was established by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. In different parts of the country, the day is known differently-Uzhaipalar Dhinam (Tamil), Thozhilaali Dinam (Malayalam), and Shromik Dibosh (Bengali),Kamgar Din (Hindi), Karmikara Dinacharane (Kannada), Karmika Dinotsavam (Telugu), Kamgar Divas (Marathi).

Significance of International Labour Day

The main objective of International Labour Day is to recognise the dedication and hard work of the working class and make the global population aware of their rights to protect them from exploitation.

Quotes on Labour Day

"Nothing will work unless you do." —Maya Angelou

"I learned the value of hard work by working hard." —Margaret Mead

"Rest when you’re weary. Refresh and renew yourself, your body, your mind, your spirit. Then get back to work." —Ralph Marston

"Without labor nothing prospers." —Sophocles