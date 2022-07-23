English
    Watch: Heroic pizza delivery man rescues sleeping children from burning home

    Nicholas Bostic, 25, from Lafayette, Indiana, was hospitalised with a deep arm cut and severe smoke inhalation.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 23, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST
    A true hero: Nicholas Bostic saved the lives of five children aged between one and 18. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @LafayetteINPD)

    A true hero: Nicholas Bostic saved the lives of five children aged between one and 18. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @LafayetteINPD)


    A group of children survived a fire at a home in the United States earlier this month, thanks to a heroic pizza delivery man.

    Nicholas Bostic, 25, was driving through a street in Lafayette, Indiana, on July 11 when he noticed a house on fire. The city police said he could not call 911 and decided not to waste time finding someone who could.

    Bostic entered the house through the back door. Once inside, he shouted warnings for the occupants but no one responded. For once, he thought they had already evacuated but went ahead to check for sure.

     

    He walked up the stairs and found four children sleeping. He woke them up and helped them escape. The police said the kids were aged one to 18.

    Once they were out, Bostic learnt that another child was trapped inside the house. He went back in, scoured the home with great difficulty.

    "Nicholas wrapped his shirt around his mouth and nose and plunged into the darkness," the Lafayette police department said. "The heat made it seem as if walking into an oven."

    He heard the child crying and crawled on his way to her. He managed to get hold of her but then forgot where the back door was.

    Then, he rushed up the stairs with the child in his arms, broke open a window and jumped out.

    Bostic had a gash in his right arm and suffered severe smoke inhalation. He was flown to Indianapolis for treatment.

    A GoFundMe campaign was launched for Bostic's treatment. It collected half a million dollars.

    Bostic was discharged from hospital last week.
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 04:36 pm
