    Video: Indian shot at in Ukraine boards IAF's special aircraft to return home

    "One of the passengers on the IAF C-17 today will be Harjot Singh," Union minister VK Singh had tweeted on Monday. "Let me assure the country that he is in good hands. The worst is behind him."

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
    Harjiot Singh, who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv, being escorted to IAF's special aircraft. (Image credit: ANI)

    Delhi resident Harjiot Singh, who was shot at in Ukraine while trying to flee the war-torn country, is returning to India from Poland in Indian Air Force's (IAF) special aircraft on Monday.

    "One of the passengers on the IAF C-17 today will be Harjot Singh," Union minister VK Singh had tweeted on Monday. "Let me assure the country that he is in good hands. The worst is behind him. I look forward to seeing him reunited with his family. Hope he recuperates well and fast."

    Harjiot Singh was hospitalised in Ukraine capital Kyiv after he was shot while trying to reach Lviv city. He had also lost his passport.

    "Since I have got a new life, I want to start afresh. Want to spend time with my family,” Singh, an IT specialist, said after regaining consciousness. He was in Ukraine for higher studies.

    Singh earlier told Hindustan Times he had been in constant contact with the Indian embassy in Kyiv since the Russian forces' invasion began over a week ago, but to no avail till now.

    Read more: Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | PM Modi speaks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; seeks help in evacuation of Indian students from Sumy

    The government has said it would bear the costs of his medical treatment.

    "We are trying to ascertain his exact medical status, including his readiness to be able to move,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, adding that he hoped the government would be able to bring back others who were left behind as well.
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 01:01 pm
