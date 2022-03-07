English
    March 07, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | US, European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil

    Russia Ukraine Crsis LIVE Updates | Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas but has become more open to the idea of banning Russian products in the past 24 hours, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Sunday.

    Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban.

    Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas but has become more open to the idea of banning

    Russian products in the past 24 hours, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Sunday.

    The White House is also talking with the Senate Finance Committee and House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee about a potential ban, the source said.

    Still, Blinken also stressed the importance of maintaining steady oil supplies globally.

    "We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course, at the same time, maintaining a steady global supply of oil," Blinken said in an interview on NBC’s "Meet the Press" show.

    Blinken, who is on a trip across Europe to coordinate with allies the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, also said he discussed oil imports with President Joe Biden and his cabinet on Saturday.

    Oil prices have soared over the past week after the United States and its allies sanctioned Russia over the invasion.

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil. The bill is getting fastracked and could ultimately become the vehicle for the sanctions.

    After Russia invaded Ukraine, the White House slapped sanctions on exports of technologies to Russia’s refineries and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has never launched.

    So far, it has stopped short of targeting Russia’s oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs the impacts on global oil markets and U.S. energy prices.

    Asked if the United States has ruled out banning Russian oil imports unilaterally, Blinken said: ”I’m not going to rule out taking action one way or another, irrespective of what they do, but everything we’ve done, the approach starts with coordinating with allies and partners,” Blinken said.

    He said there were a series of additional measures that the United States was looking at to increase the pressure on Russia, but he did not provide any details on what the new measures would be.

    Americans are by far the world’s heaviest consumers of gasoline, thanks to big cars, long driving distances and little public transportation in many areas. Rising gas prices have traditionally been political poison for U.S. leaders.

    The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline hit $4.009 on Sunday, the highest level since July 2008, according to AAA. Consumers are on average paying 40 cents more than a week ago, and 57 cents more than a month ago.

    The United States imported more than 20.4 million barrels of crude and refined products a month on average in 2021 from Russia, about 8% of U.S. liquid fuel imports, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
      Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Britain pledges $100 million to help keep Ukrainian state running

      Britain will provide $100 million (75.6 million pounds) to Ukraine through the World Bank, seeking to keep core state functions running and mitigate financial pressures caused by Russia’s invasion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said. Britain has sought a central role in the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by providing defensive military aid, arguing for tougher sanctions again the Kremlin and offering financial support.

      Nevertheless, Johnson’s government has faced criticism that its sanctions have been too slow and its refugee programme underwhelming. The latest round of cash, which is in addition to $290.95 million (220 million pounds) pledged already, could be used to pay public-sector workers in Ukraine or fund pension and social security payments, British authorities said. "While only Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation," Johnson added.

      The money will be disbursed through the World Bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund, which is designed to fast-track donations to Ukraine and is already used by some other nations. The funding announcement comes ahead of visits to London by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Netherlands leader Mark Rutte, which Johnson will seek to use to strengthen the international response to the invasion. The three leaders will hold a news conference on Monday.

    • March 07, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST

    • March 07, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST

      Good morning! Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Russia-Ukraine War. We will bring you all the latest development on the conflict. Stay tuned with moneycontrol.com

