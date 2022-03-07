Failed ceasefires, relentless bombing, trapped civilians in Ukraine

Russia announced new "humanitarian corridors" to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment to Russia and its ally Belarus, a move immediately denounced by Kyiv as an immoral stunt. The announcement came after two days of failed ceasefires to let civilians flee the besieged city of Mariupol. (Image: Reuters)

A man takes a pause as he evacuates from the town, on the only escape route used by locals after days of heavy shelling, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 7. Russia's announcement of "humanitarian corridors" came after two days of failed ceasefires to allow civilians to escape the besieged city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands are trapped without food and water, under relentless bombardment. (Image: Reuters)

A corridor from Kyiv would lead to Russia's ally Belarus, while civilians from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, would be directed to Russia, according to maps published by the RIA news agency. A spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the move "completely immoral" saying Russia was trying to "use people's suffering to create a television picture".(Image: Reuters)

People cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate from the town of Irpin, on the only escape route used by local residents after days of heavy shelling, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 7. (Image: Reuters)

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion have so far crossed into Central Europe, the United Nation's refugee agency said on March 7, as thousands more streamed in that direction. (Image: Reuters)

Rescuers remove debris from a school building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, March 7. (Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters)