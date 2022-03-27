English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Investen - India’s biggest Investors Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Indian restaurant in Bahrain shut down after refusing entry to woman in hijab

    The restaurant management put out an Instagram post, apologising for the mistake and has -- as a gesture of goodwill -- offered complimentary food to patrons on March 29.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST
    Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) said it is investigating the issue, which came to light after a video showing one of the staff blocking a veiled woman from entering the restaurant became viral. (Representative image)

    Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) said it is investigating the issue, which came to light after a video showing one of the staff blocking a veiled woman from entering the restaurant became viral. (Representative image)


    A popular Indian eatery in Bahrain has been shut down by authorities after a woman in a hijab was allegedly refused entry into the facility, reports News of Bahrain.

    According to reports, authorities have told that they have taken the manager into custody and investigation has been started as per Bahrain's law against racism.

    Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) said it is investigating the issue, which came to light after a video showing one of the staff blocking a woman wearing a hijab from entering the restaurant became viral.

    The post was originally put out by Mariam Naji, a friend of the woman who was refused entry into the eatery in Adliya area of Bahrain's capital Manama.

    Close

    Related stories

    Authorities have asked all tourism outlets to avoid enforcing policies that violate the laws. “We reject all actions that discriminate against people, especially regarding their national identity,” a statement by BTEA said.

    It added that the step has been taken adhering to Decree Law No 15 of 1986, which regulates the tourism outlets including restaurants and hotels.

    Read more: Hijab ban in classroom; SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC verdict after Holi vacation

    Meanwhile, the restaurant management put out an Instagram post, apologising for the mistake and had -- as a gesture of goodwill -- offered complimentary food to patrons on March 29.


    “We have been serving our customers from all nationalities living in this beautiful Kingdom for over 35 years now. Ours is a place for everyone to come and enjoy with their families and feel at home," the restaurant stated.

    “In this instance, a mistake has been made by a manager who has been suspended and this doesn’t represent who we are. We have suspended the duty manager based on our investigation."

    Read more: Karnataka Hijab row | Hijab not part of Islam's essential religious practice: HC
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adliya #Bahrain #BTEA #hijab #Indian restaurant in Bahrain
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 05:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.