Indian restaurant in Bahrain shut down after refusing entry to woman in hijab

A popular Indian eatery in Bahrain has been shut down by authorities after a woman in a hijab was allegedly refused entry into the facility, reports News of Bahrain.

According to reports, authorities have told that they have taken the manager into custody and investigation has been started as per Bahrain's law against racism.

Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) said it is investigating the issue, which came to light after a video showing one of the staff blocking a woman wearing a hijab from entering the restaurant became viral.

The post was originally put out by Mariam Naji, a friend of the woman who was refused entry into the eatery in Adliya area of Bahrain's capital Manama.

Authorities have asked all tourism outlets to avoid enforcing policies that violate the laws. “We reject all actions that discriminate against people, especially regarding their national identity,” a statement by BTEA said.

It added that the step has been taken adhering to Decree Law No 15 of 1986, which regulates the tourism outlets including restaurants and hotels.

Meanwhile, the restaurant management put out an Instagram post, apologising for the mistake and had -- as a gesture of goodwill -- offered complimentary food to patrons on March 29.

“We have been serving our customers from all nationalities living in this beautiful Kingdom for over 35 years now. Ours is a place for everyone to come and enjoy with their families and feel at home," the restaurant stated.

“In this instance, a mistake has been made by a manager who has been suspended and this doesn’t represent who we are. We have suspended the duty manager based on our investigation."