India vs Pak October 15: Airfare to Ahmedabad shoot up by 350%, round trip costs...

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Virat Kohli (File photo)

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup Cricket match at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15 has driven airfares to the city up the roof with tickets from soma major cities recording prices that are 350% higher than the usual rate, Times of India reported.

A round trip from Chennai to Ahmedabad now costs Rs 45,425 per person for non-stop flights, even when booked on July 15 -- three months in advance. , travel industry sources told the publication.

The ICC Cricket World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. The opening, final, and the match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As the day gets closer, cricket fans, VVIPs, and sponsors have already begun making their hotel and travel bookings for the India vs Pakistan match.

As per the Times of India report, airfares to Ahmedabad from major cities have skyrocketed for October 14-16. Mumbai and Delhi have also witnessed fare hikes of 339 percent and 203 percent for these dates.

“While the opening and final match days haven't generated significant traction, there is immense excitement surrounding the India-Pakistan match. Overall, there is a high volume of enquiries for hotel bookings and tickets for the match in Ahmedabad,” Virendra Shah, chairman of the Travel Agents’ Association of India (TAAI) told the publication.

The 'men in blue' will open the campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 7. The tournament will begin on October 5, in Ahmedabad, as the defending champions England will face New Zealand in what will be a repeat of the 2019 final. Ahmedabad will also host the final, which is scheduled for November 19.

