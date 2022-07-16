English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam's touching tweet supporting him

    Babar tweeted a sweet message in support of Kohli on Thursday, July 14, after the Indian captain was dismissed for just 16 runs in the second ODI against England at Lord's. This came amid growing criticism of Kohli's performance.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 16, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
    Vikat Kohli responded to the Pakistan skipper's heartfelt gesture two days later (Image: @babarazam258)

    Vikat Kohli responded to the Pakistan skipper's heartfelt gesture two days later (Image: @babarazam258)


    Two days after the Pakistani captain tweeted out in favour of Virat Kohli, who has been out of form and is having trouble scoring runs in both the long and short formats of the game, the Indian batsman responded and thanked Babar Azam for his kind gesture.

    Babar tweeted a sweet message in support of Kohli on Thursday, July 14, after the Indian captain was dismissed for just 16 runs in the second ODI against England at Lord's. This came amid growing criticism of Kohli's performance.

    The Pakistan captain wrote on Twitter, "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli"

    On Saturday, July 16, Kohli posted a response to Babar's to the Pakistan skipper's heartfelt gesture on Twitter. He expressed gratitude to Babar for his advice and wished him luck.

    Kohli replying to the tweet thanked Babar for his kind words, writing, "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best."

    Close

    Related stories

    Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best

    Just before Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series began in Galle, Babar had given an explanation for the reason behind his post.

    "As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players," Babar said during a press conference.

    "He is playing a lot of cricket and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good," added Babar.

    In the Edgbaston Test, Kohli only scored 31 runs, and in the T20I series, he scored 12 runs in two games.

    For India's upcoming tour of the West Indies, which will include the ODI and T20I series, the former Indian captain has been rested. Officially, the BCCI has not given any explanation for his exclusion.

    Rohit Sharma, the veteran's captain, also offered support for the batter, saying that Kohli only needs a few more innings to return to his peak form.

    Kohli has now gone 77 consecutive international innings without a century. His last hundred came in 2019.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Babar Azam #cricket #Virat Kohli
    first published: Jul 16, 2022 07:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.