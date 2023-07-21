IAS officer shares how she cracked IIT, IIM, Civil Services exams

Divya Mittal is District Magistrate, Mirzapur. (Image: @divyamittal_IAS/Twitter)

Divya Mittal, the District Magistrate (DM) of Mirzapur, UP, recently took to Twitter to share her journey of conquering some of the most challenging entrance exams in the country. In a Twitter thread, she revealed her strategies for cracking the entrance tests for Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), and UPSC, which made her an IAS officer.

Mittal's journey began with her determination to overcome distractions and develop focus during her preparations. Recognizing the significance of reducing mobile usage, she said: “Check your phone usage and apps you spent time on every week. Many times you don’t even know how much time you are wasting on mobile apps.”

She suggested measuring mobile usage and identifying apps that consume significant time. To combat this, she recommended using apps like "Blackout" to block internet access for extended periods, allowing dedicated study time free from digital distractions.

Emphasizing the power of early morning study sessions, Mittal shared her own technique of placing the alarm away from her, compelling her to get up and start studying immediately.

“Early morning study is the best these days especially as it has lesser distractions,” she said.

For enhanced focus, the IAS officer suggested adhering to short, intense study sessions of 90 to 120 minutes, followed by a 15-minute break. This method proved effective in maintaining optimum attention levels.

Mittal also recommended a unique meditation practice called Tratak, which involves fixing one's gaze on an object, like a candle flame or a pencil, to enhance focus. She also advised the use of Binaural beats, sound vibrations at 40 Hz, obtained from platforms like YouTube, to further elevate concentration and reduce the time required to enter a focused state.

Understanding the significance of a healthy body-mind balance, she underscored the importance of regular exercise, preferably outdoors. She suggested three things: “Exercise preferably outside, at least a 20-minute walk, get close to nature - go to a park and walk/sit, get some sunlight even if for 5-10 minutes.”

Mittal emphasized the significance of nutrition during intense study periods. Encouraging a balanced diet, she stressed how proper nourishment not only enhances focus but also minimizes the need for constant snacking, thus promoting better concentration.

In concluding her thread, Mittal said that while her tips may seem simple, their consistent application can make a profound difference in achieving academic goals and beyond.

"Sometimes, small things make a huge difference when done repeatedly."

Before stepping into the world of civil services, Divya Mittal had a career as an options trader in London.