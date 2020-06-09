App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPBOSE Class 10 Result | Himachal Pradesh Board SSC results 2020 out, check details here

Students can also check results by sending an SMS to 56263. They will have to type HP10 and their "roll number" before sending the SMS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the Class 10 board exam results.

The pass percentage this year is 68.11 percent, which means 70,571 of the total 1,04,323 students passed the exams. Girls performed better than boys this year, with a total pass percentage of 71.5 percent, against is 64.9 percent for boys.

Twenty-three girls and 14 boys made it to the top 10 merit list of the Himachal Pradesh board exams 2020. The topper scored 98.71 percent marks in the Himachal Pradesh 10th Board results 2020.

Close


Also read: HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Class 10 exam pass percentage at 68.11%; girls outshine boys

 The over one lakh candidates who appeared for the SSC examinations can check their result on www.hpbose.org. To see their 10th board exam results, students will have to follow the steps listed below:



  • Visit Himachal Pradesh education board’s official website at www.hpbose.org.

  • Click on HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 link available on the home page.

  • A fresh web page will open where students will have to enter their roll number or registration number and click the ‘submit’ button.

  • The result will appear on the screen.

  • Students can also download a copy of the result and keep it for future reference as the physical distribution of marksheets will be done at a much later date due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.


All registered students can check their respective results on their mobile phones also by sending an SMS. They will have to type HP10 and their “roll number” and send the SMS to 56263.

If the aforementioned website doesn't open due to heavy traffic, candidates can also check their board results at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

In 2019, HPBOSE Class 10 results were announced on April 29. An overall pass percentage was 60.79 percent was registered with girls outperforming boys in the state by securing 64.33 percent pass percentage as against 57.48 percent of boys.



Also read: HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Tanu Kumar is topper with 98.71%; here's the merit list



This year, the Himachal Pradesh Education Board conducted the Class 10 board examinations from March 5 to March 19, 2020. However, the evaluation process had got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

To obtain a pass certificate, all candidates will have to secure pass marks in English, Mathematics, and Hindi. Students will be promoted to Class 11 only if they secure pass marks of 33 percent in their matriculation or any other examination recognised by the board.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 05:32 pm

tags #board examinations #HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 #HPBOSE Result 2020 #HPBOSE SSC Result 2020

