HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Class 10 exam pass percentage at 68.11%; girls outshine boys

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 board exam 2020 results on June 9 on its official website hpbose.org. Overall 68.11 percent of students have passed the exam. There is a 7.32 percent increase in the passing percentage as compared to 2019. The first ranker, Tanu Kumar, got 98.71 percent marks.

Like last year, the girls in Himachal Pradesh have outsmarted the boys again. A total of 71.5 percent of girls have passed this year while 64.9 percent of the boys who appeared passed the exams.

These numbers too an improvement over last year’s 64.33 percent and 57.48 percent.

Total 1,04,323 students appeared for the Class 10 board examinations, of which 70,571 have passed the exam.

Considering the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the board has decided to distribute physical marksheets later. For now, students will only be able to access their results online and download a copy for future references.

The exams were held between February 22 and March 19. The results to the exams were expected to be announced earlier, but the lockdown made it difficult for evaluations to be carried out.

How to check HPBOSE result:

> Visit hpbose.org>Click on the HPBOSE 10th result 2020 link> Enter your exam registration details> Click submit and the page will take you to your HPBOSE 10th result.> Click print and to save a copy

> Click on print destination and select ‘save as pdf’ for saving a softcopy