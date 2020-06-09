HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Tanu Kumar is topper with 98.71%; here's the merit list

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 board exam 2020 results on June 9. Tanu Kumar has bagged the 1st rank all over Himachal Pradesh with 98.71 percent. The second rank goes to Kshitiz Sharma of New Gurukul Public School with 98.56 percent. The third rank is shared by Vansh Gupta, Shagun Rana and Anisha Sharma who have scored 98.43 percent in the state.

Out of the 1,04,323 students that appeared for the HPBOSE 10th exam this year, 68.11 percent of the students (70,571 students) have passed. Last year the pass percentage stood at 60.79 percent.

A total of 71.5 percent girls have passed the exam while the pass percentage of boys is 64.9 percent.

Students can access their results on the hpbose.org website as well as a host of third-party websites. Considering the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the board has decided to distribute physical marksheets later. For now, students will only be able to access their results online and download a copy for future references.