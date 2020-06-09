HPBOSE 10th result 2020 LIVE | Himachal Pradesh Board likely to declare class 10 exam results today at hpbose.org
HPBOSE Class 10 Result LIVE: The Himachal Pradesh Board Result for class 10 is likely to be announced today.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 board exam 2020 results on June 9. Once the result is declared, students who appeared in the Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 examination can check the result on its official website hpbose.org. Students should note that due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the HPBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will only be released online. To prevent the gathering of students on campus, all schools have been advised against the display of HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 on notice boards. The HPBOSE reportedly started its evaluation process in the month of May, and as per media reports, the evaluation process was completed on May 30, 2020. This year, the evaluation process was done from home. Earlier media reports said that the results will be out on June 5, however, the board officials confirmed that the process will take few more days.In 2019, HPBOSE announced class 10 results on April 29, 2019, and the pass percentage was 61.2 percent. Catch LIVE updates here:
Here's how to check online
Last year, the board students could check their results via SMS by messaging "HP10 roll number" to 56263. Students can check the official website for details on this method.
> Go to the official website www.hpbose.org
> Click on the results link
> Go to Class 10 Results
> Enter hall ticket number and other details
> Download and save your results for future reference
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from that front. Stay tuned for the latest updates.