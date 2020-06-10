App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 | MSBSHSE Class 12 result announcement delayed due to COVID-19, not releasing on June 10

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed on June 10, that the Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 will be announced at a later date, sometime by July-end.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will not be declaring the Class 12 or HSC board result 2020 on June 9. The new Maharashtra HSC result 2020 date is yet to be announced, but it may take another month.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed on June 10, that the Class 12 board results will be announced at a later date, sometime by July-end. As per media reports, she said the announcement got postponed because the coronavirus pandemic delayed the evaluation process.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

Notably, the Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to make sure that both Maharashtra HSC and SSC exam results for the current year are announced by June 10. Despite agreeing to the deadline initially, the state government informed at the last minute that they will need more time to do the same.

related news

MSBSHSE is yet to announce the new date for HSC exam result 2020 yet, but the Education Minister is hopeful that the Maharashtra board results would be out by July end.

According to a Zee News report, Gaikwad has informed that all the answer sheets have been collected from post offices and exam centres already and have been sent to the teachers for evaluation. He added that the Maharashtra government has been monitoring the entire process from May 18.

The Maharashtra Class 12 board examinations for the academic year 2019-20 were conducted from February 18 to March 20, i.e., before the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

The Maharashtra education board will be publishing the HSC result 2020 on MSBSHSE’s official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Candidates will also be able to check their results at results.maharashtraeducation.com.

Here is how students can check their Maharashtra HSC result 2020 once they are announced:

  • Open Maharashtra education board’s official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

  • Click on ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2020’

  • A new window will open, where students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth

  • The result will appear. Candidates can download the scorecard and keep a printout for future reference.


To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here


First Published on Jun 10, 2020 01:13 pm

tags #board examinations #Class 12 board exams #coronavirus #HSC result 2020 #Maharashtra HSC Result 2020

