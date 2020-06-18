HPBOSE Class 12 Toppers 2020: Shruti Kashyap tops Arts stream with 98.2%, Prakash Kumar tops Science with 99.4%, Megha Gupta tops Commerce with 97.6%

The Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) declared the result of Class 12 exam on June 18. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni and Secretary Akshay Sood jointly announced the results.

Shruti Kashyap of Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr has topped the Arts stream securing 98.2 percent. Sushant Chauhan, with 97.8 percent score, has secured the second rank. Chauhan is a student of the Government Shamsher senior secondary School, Nahan.

With a score of 99.4 percent, Prakash Kumar of Kullu Science School of Education, Dhalpur has secured top spot in the science stream.

Megha Gupta has scored 97.6 percent, bagging the top position in the Commerce stream. Gupta is a student of Government Girls Senior Secondary School. While Ambika Vikram, a student of SD Senior Secondary School, Solan, has secured second spot in Commerce stream with 96.8 percent score.

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board result LIVE updates

A total of 86,633 candidates appeared for the exam. Students can check their results on either the hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in websites. Both sites are however crashing due to high traffic load. Once accessible, students can use their roll number key and date of birth to check the outcome. E-marksheets will be available for download from the website for future use.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The HP board did not conduct papers pending for the Class XII exam on and after March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic and resultant country-wide lockdown. Papers were originally scheduled from March 4 to March 27. It recorded a 76.07 pass percentage this year - higher than 62.01 passing percent in 2019.