CGBSE Board Results 2020: Chhattisgarh board Class 10, 12 results may be declared today; check details @cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 board exam results this week on its official website cgbse.nic.in. Some media reports have also claimed that the results may also be declared on June 15 itself.

While there has been no official confirmation on the result announcement date from the Chhattisgarh education Board, Alok Shukla, the state’s Principal Secretary for Education, had said on May 26, that they are done evaluating both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

While there is still ambiguity on the result date, all candidates who appeared for the CGBSE board exams 2020 can visit cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in to find out how they performed once the results are declared.

Here is how one can check the CGBSE Class 10, 12 results for the year 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab with the title ‘exam result’ that would appear to your left as you scroll down the home page.

Step 3: Several options will drop down, and the candidate will have to click on the examination they appeared for.

Accordingly, click on High School Examination (Class 10) or Higher Secondary Examination (Class 12) for the year 2020.

Step 4: Then click on ‘Main examination’ and you will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details such as your CGBSE Class 10/ Class 12 roll number, enter the captcha, etc.

Step 5: After entering all the details, click on ‘Submit’.

Step 6: Your CGBSE Class 10/ Class 12 result will appear on the screen. You can download it and take a printout for future reference.

Notably, the Chhattisgarh board exams were scheduled to be held in March but got postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Some exams could not be conducted eventually, given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Professor VK Goyal, Secretary, CGBSE had informed that students will be marked on these pending exams on the basis of their internal assessment scores and those who had failed to clear the assessment would be awarded pass marks.