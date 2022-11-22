Hive Social: Twitter alternative sees a huge surge in popularity

Hive has emerged as an alternative to Twitter

With several Twitter users convinced that the collapse of the company is imminent under its new owner Elon Musk, many are migrating to new social media platforms. One such alternative to Twitter is Hive Social, which has seen a huge surge in popularity over the last few days.

According to several media reports, Hive Social is enjoying its moment in the sun as a viable alternative to Twitter, having reached the Top 20 on the US App Store.

The number of Hive users crossed 1 million recently, confirmed the social media platform’s founder, Kassandra Pop, to Tech Crunch.



1,000,000 Besties and the number keeps climbing! Thank you to everyone who has followed us, joined, shared their Hive posts and profiles, invested in our WeFunder, and overall just given us such an incredible amount of support! pic.twitter.com/3IOliTf647

— Hive (@TheHIVE_Social) November 21, 2022

Started in 2019 by Kassandra Pop, who was then 20-years-old, Hive has been described as a mix between Twitter and Instagram, and even borrows elements from Tumblr and Myspace.

For many of its new users, Hive brings something of an old familiarity that other Twitter alternatives lack. Mastodon, the decentralised social network which is among the most popular alternatives to Twitter right now, has its own set of problems. Users have complained that it feels a lot more complicated than Twitter, has a difficult sign up process and a host of other issues.

The Gen-Z-focused Hive, on the other hand, is a lot more straightforward, which seems to be working in its favour.

Forbes reports that its main page resembles Twitter quite a bit. Users can share posts without the character limit that Twitter imposes. Besides the main feed, there is also a section where they can discover their interests through topics like Tech, Cars, Gaming, Food etc.

Unlike Twitter, Hive does not use ads for revenue. Instead, users can pay an additional fee to unlock new features – like the ability to showcase more of their favourite music on their profiles.

Around 86% of Hive’s total downloads have come from outside the United States. The number of downloads saw a surge starting Friday that lasted over the weekend – pushing the number of users over a million.