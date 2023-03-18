Heartbreak Insurance Fund: How one man got Rs 25,000 after his girlfriend cheated on him

One Twitter user managed to earn Rs 25,000 after a breakup (Representational image)

Money may not be balm for broken hearts, but it doesn’t hurt either. That, at least, seemed to be the philosophy behind a couple’s idea of starting a ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund.’

Twitter user Prateek Aryan revealed that he and his former girlfriend started a ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ to ensure that a breakup would not mean one person being left broke. They decided to put Rs 500 each into the fund every month. The deal was that whoever cheated on the other person would walk away from the relationship empty-handed. The person who got cheated on would receive all the money in the fund.

Unfortunately, Aryan’s girlfriend cheated on him after two years. He got the Rs 25,000 that had been collected in their Heartbreak Insurance Fund.

“I got Rs 25000 because my girlfriend cheated on me. When Our relationship started we deposited a monthly Rs 500 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on, will walk away with all money. That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF),” the Twitter user shared.



His tweet has gone viral with over 8 lakh views and hundreds of amused comments, although many raised doubts about the authenticity of the story.

“Perfect example of how financial engineering can make life better!” wrote one person in the comments section. “Who said love doesn't come with a refund policy,” another quipped.