How to cure PCOS: The diet do’s and don'ts that help in PCOS management

It is important to include a variety of nutrient-dense foods to support overall health and manage PCOS symptoms effectively (Image: Canva)

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormone imbalance affecting women of reproductive age. Alongside medical interventions that help in PCOS management, adopting a healthy diet and making mindful choices can play a significant role in managing PCOS symptoms and enhancing your overall health. According to experts, a PCOS diet should focus on balancing hormones, managing insulin levels, and keeping PCOS weight gain under check.

In her book, The PCOS Diet Plan, registered dietitian Hillary Wright highlights the significance of a balanced PCOD diet. She suggests that "a PCOS diet should focus on whole foods, good-quality carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats." Wright emphasises the importance of including a variety of nutrient-dense foods to support overall health and manage PCOS symptoms effectively.

Remember, small changes can lead to significant improvements in managing PCOS and living a healthier life. Here’s what to include and what to avoid while planning your PCOS diet for optimal health results:

The do's:

Choose complex carbohydrates: Opt for complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables. These foods have a lower glycemic index and can help regulate blood sugar levels, which is essential for PCOS management.

Include lean proteins: Incorporate lean protein sources like chicken, fish, tofu, legumes, and low-fat dairy products into your meals. Protein helps stabilise blood sugar levels, promotes satiety, and aids in weight management.

Emphasise healthy fats: Consume foods rich in healthy fats such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. These fats can help reduce inflammation and promote hormone balance in the body.

Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables: Include a wide range of colourful fruits and vegetables in your diet. They provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health and help combat oxidative stress.

Stay hydrated: Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day. Staying hydrated supports hormone regulation, aids digestion, and helps maintain optimal body functions.

The don'ts:

Limit refined carbohydrates and sugars: Avoid or minimise the consumption of refined carbohydrates like white bread, white rice, sugary cereals, and desserts. These foods can cause blood sugar spikes and worsen insulin resistance.

Reduce processed and packaged foods: Processed and packaged foods often contain added sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives. These can disrupt hormone balance and contribute to weight gain. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible.

Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol: Limit your intake of caffeine and alcohol as they can affect hormone levels and contribute to inflammation. Opt for herbal teas and non-alcoholic beverages instead.

Minimise saturated and trans fats: Limit the consumption of foods high in saturated and trans fats, such as fried foods, fatty cuts of meat, full-fat dairy products, and processed snacks. These fats can promote inflammation and increase the risk of heart disease.

Be mindful of dairy products: While dairy can be included in a PCOS diet, some women may find that it exacerbates their symptoms. If you suspect dairy intolerance or sensitivity, consider alternatives like almond milk, coconut milk, or lactose-free dairy options.

It is important to note that every individual with PCOS may have different dietary needs and sensitivities. Consulting with a registered dietitian or healthcare professional who specialises in the subject can provide personalised guidance based on your specific requirements.