English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Govt move to eliminate sickle cell anaemia a good decision but it may not be easy

    The central and western parts of India, with predominantly tribal populations, have the highest prevalence of the sickle-cell disease which typically presents with severe bone pains and blood clots in critical organs

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    February 02, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
    Union Budget 2023-24 presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Budget 2023-24 presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 included a declaration to launch a project to eliminate sickle cell anaemia from the country by 2047.

    “A mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047 will be launched,” the minister said. “It will entail awareness creation, universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in affected tribal areas, and counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments.”

    The special focus on the disease, a common condition among the country’s tribal population, has taken many by surprise but government sources said that it was a push by the tribal ministry that led to the move.

    Incidentally, Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda, who is also the former chief minister of Jharkhand, has two sons afflicted with the disease, and during this tenure in the ministry, several measures have been adopted to tackle the disease.