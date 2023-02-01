English
    Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces setting up of 157 nursing colleges

    This is in line with 157 medical colleges established over the last 9 years, FM said in her Budget speech

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    February 01, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her fifth Budget.

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Budget 2023 that 157 nursing colleges will be established by the government at core locations or places where 157 new medical colleges have been set up over the last 9 years by the government.

    The Centre had recently also tied up with the Association of Healthcare Providers of India, a body of private hospitals, to impart better training to nurses.

    The move for enhancing the quality of healthcare professionals, particularly nurses, comes after the push earlier given by the government on raising MBBS and Post-Graduation (Medicine) seats in the country.

