Monkeypox Scare

India confirms its first monkeypox death

India confirmed its first monkeypox death on August 1, which occurred in the state of Kerala, a government minister told reporters. The man died on Saturday and his family had told officials he had tested positive in the United Arab Emirates on July 21. His 20 contacts including family members, friends, a helper and others who played football with him are in the high-risk category and are under "self-observation". Read More