Last Updated : August 02, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Nifty rallies 14% in 1.5 months to hit 17,300 points
The Nifty50 reclaimed the 17,300 mark for the first time since April 29, meeting the 61.8 percent of Fibonacci retracement from an all-time high of 18,604 to 15,183 (June lows) after successfully achieving 50 percent Fibanacci retracement (16,882) last week. Read More
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
West Bengal cabinet reshuffle
Big Story
5G spectrum auction ends; provisional sale amount at Rs 1.5 lakh crore
India’s biggest ever auction of airwaves ended on August 1, with spectrum worth Rs 1,50,173 crore being sold. The auction of spectrum that supports 5G services in India started on July 26, with about 72,000 MHz under nine bands up for sale with a validity period of 20 years. Read More
Monkeypox Scare
India confirms its first monkeypox death
India confirmed its first monkeypox death on August 1, which occurred in the state of Kerala, a government minister told reporters. The man died on Saturday and his family had told officials he had tested positive in the United Arab Emirates on July 21. His 20 contacts including family members, friends, a helper and others who played football with him are in the high-risk category and are under "self-observation". Read More
Auto
As semiconductor crisis abates, carmakers firing on all cylinders
With the month of June seeing a revival in sales in the domestic car market, the month of July saw the industry sustaining the growth momentum despite supply chain challenges. The key reason for sales growth was a further reduction in the waiting period of key models, coupled with multiple roll-outs by top car-manufacturing companies. Read More
Tech Tattle
OnePlus Nord Buds CE true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,299
The OnePlus Nord Buds CE price in India is set at Rs 2,299. They are available in Moonlight White and Misty Grey colour options. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds will go on sale through Flipkart, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus stores on August 4. Read More
Tailpiece
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma's dream partnership at Birmingham
Watching Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in action against Pakistan at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham had a curious effect—without consciously thinking about it, the first thing it evoked was a memory: of watching Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag opening for India. Read More
