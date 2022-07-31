English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    CWG: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in rain-hit T20

    Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain.

    PTI
    July 31, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

    India produced a splendid show to notch up a dominating eight wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-hit women’s group A match of the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 31.

    Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain.

    Renuka Singh (1/20), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Shafali Verma (1/8) snapped one wicket each. For Pakistan, opener Muneeba Ali was the top-scorer with a 30-ball 32.

    In reply, India overhauled the target in 11.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 63.

    Brief Scores:

    Close

    Pakistan women: 99 allout in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32; Sneh Rana 2/15)

    India women: 102 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 63; Tuba Hassan 1/18).
    PTI
    Tags: #cricket #CWG #India #Pakistan #win
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 07:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.