English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OnePlus Nord Buds CE true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,299

    The OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds will go on sale through Flipkart, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus stores on August 4.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 01, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds have officially been unveiled in India. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE have been revealed ahead of the OnePlus 10T 5G launch in India.

    OnePlus Nord Buds CE Price India

    The OnePlus Nord Buds CE price in India is set at Rs 2,299. They are available in Moonlight White and Misty Grey colour options. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds will go on sale through Flipkart, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus stores on August 4.

    OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS Earbuds Features 

    Close

    Related stories

    The OnePlus Nord CE true wireless earbuds pack 13.4mm, dynamic bass drivers, although they do miss out on active noise cancellation. OnePlus’ latest budget earbuds support both AAC and SBC formats. The earbuds feature a 27 mAh battery, while the case boasts a 300 mAh battery.

    The Nord CE earbuds are touted to deliver 4.5 hours of playback on a single charge going up to 20 hours with the case. The buds also come with quick charge support delivering up to 81 minutes of playback on a 10-minute charge.

    The earbuds also come with an IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 and fast pair. They also feature a sound master equalizer through the HeyMelody app. The Nord Buds CE boast an in-ear design and interchangeable ear tips.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #OnePlus #Oneplus Nord #TWS Earbuds
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.