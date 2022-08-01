As semiconductor crisis abates, carmakers firing on all cylinders

Representative image

With the month of June seeing a revival in sales in the domestic car market, the month of July saw the industry sustaining the growth momentum despite supply chain challenges. The key reason for sales growth was a further reduction in the waiting period of key models, coupled with multiple roll-outs by top car-manufacturing companies.

The country’s largest passenger vehicle-maker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), has registered total sales of 175,916 in July 2022. The company reported a growth of 6.8 percent in domestic passenger vehicle sales at 142,850 units, compared to 133,732 units sold in the year-ago period.

While revealing the sales numbers, MSIL claimed that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models, and the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Likewise, Hyundai has reported a 6 percent rise in total sales at 63,851 units in July 2022 vis-à-vis 60,249 units sold in the same month last year. In the domestic market, the Korean carmaker sold 50,500 units in July 2022, against 48,042 units sold in July 2021, thus registering a 5.1 percent growth. The company’s exports grew 9.4 per cent at 13,351 units, compared to 12,207 units in the same month last year.

“With the improvement in the semiconductor situation, the passenger vehicle segment is showing positive trends riding on the green shoots of pent-up demand and customer desire towards personal mobility,” HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.

Tata Motors has reported a whopping 57 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in July 2022, selling 47,505 units in the home market, compared to 30,185 units in July 2021. Unsurprisingly, SUV sales accounted for 64 percent of total sales – a YoY sales growth of 105 per cent. Furthermore, it has sold 4,022 electric cars in July 2022, which is a 566 percent growth over the 604 units sold last year.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported a 33 percent growth in numbers, as its total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 28,053 in July 2022, against 21,046 in the same month last year. India’s largest utility vehicle-maker sold 27,854 SUVs, compared to 20,797 units in the same period last year, registering a growth of 34 percent. However, its cars and vans saw a degrowth of 20 percent from 249 units last year to 199 units this year.

Commenting on the sales, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said, “We continued our strong performance with sales of 27,854 SUVs in July, registering a growth of 34 percent, fuelled by robust demand for all our brands, including XUV700, Thar, Bolero and XUV300. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic, and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Kia India too recorded monthly domestic sales of 22,022 units in July 2022, registering a 46.66 percent YoY growth from 15,016 units in the same month last year. Kia Seltos and Sonet, with sales of 8,451 and 7,215 units respectively, led the sales momentum for the brand, followed by Carens with 5,978 units and Carnival with 288 units. The company claims that the brand continues to be among the five best-selling car brands in the country.

Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “Gradual improvement in the supply chain and our customers’ continued love for the brand are adding momentum to Kia India’s growth. With the upcoming festival season, we shall strive to improve supplies to give faster deliveries to our customers. To ensure minimum wait time, we have been running our production facility at full capacity since February 2022 with utmost optimisation.”