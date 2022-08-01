English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    5G spectrum auction ends; provisional sale amount at Rs 1.5 lakh crore

    The auction that stretched into seven days ended this afternoon.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 01, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

    India’s biggest ever auction of airwaves ended on August 1, with spectrum worth Rs 1,50,173 crore being sold, sources said.

    The auction that stretched into seven days ended this afternoon, the sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

    The provisional figure for the sale proceeds is Rs 1,50,173 crore and the final numbers are being tallied, they added.

    The auction of spectrum that supports 5G services in India started on July 26, with about 72,000 MHz under nine bands up for sale with a validity period of 20 years.

    The response on Day 1 of the auction shows that the telecom industry has "turned the tide and is now growing into a sunrise industry", Vaishnaw said. "It will focus on investment and providing better quality of service," CNBC TV18 quoted him as saying.

    Close

    Related stories

    Four rounds of auction were completed today, the minister noted, adding that "strong bids" were received from the applicants. Four bidders were in the fray — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Data.

    Read more - 5G spectrum auction: All you need to know about it

    On July 27, on day one of the 5G spectrum auction, the 700MHz (megahertz) band, which no one had bid for in the previous two spectrum auctions in 2016 and 2021, suddenly rose to become the belle of the ball. In this auction, 40% of this band was bid for Rs 39,300 crore.

    Read More - 5G Auction: Why the sudden interest in 700MHz?

    Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has been the most aggressive in the bids followed by Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel.

    (With inputs from PTI & ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #5G spectrum auction #Airtel #Reliance #Vodafone
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 02:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.