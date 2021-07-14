COVID-19 | BMC to start inoculating pregnant women from July 15

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start COVID-19 vaccination drive for pregnant women from July 15, news agency ANI reported.

This decision to inoculate pregnant women was taken after a recommendation from the task force.



Mumbai: BMC to start inoculating pregnant women with #COVID19 vaccines from tomorrow. The step has been taken after a recommendation from the Experts' task force. BMC will start with 35 centers across Mumbai, which will vaccinate pregnant women.#Maharashtra

— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

The BMC will start the inoculation drive with 35 centres across Mumbai.

On July 2, the union health ministry announced that pregnant women in India were eligible to get vaccinated based on recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

The decision empowers pregnant women to make an informed choice on taking the COVID vaccination, the ministry said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

NTAGI Chief NK Arora has said that both pregnant woman and child can be saved by COVID-19 vaccine.

“The child growing up in the mother's womb can also be saved by means of the pregnant mother's vaccination. If the mother develops immunity, it will be passed on to the foetus. The effect of the vaccine and immunity developed in the mother's body will remain in the child at least till the time of birth.”

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Pregnant women can take the vaccine at any time, informs the Chairperson. "As per the decision taken, COVID-19 vaccine can be given to pregnant women at any point of time since detection of the pregnancy. It does not matter whether the vaccine is being given in the first, second or third trimester.”

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccines safe for pregnant women, says Center: Check fresh guidelines

Meanwhile, the Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) requested the Maharashtra Government on July 13 to allow fully vaccinated domestic travellers to be exempted from producing mandatory RT-PCR negative reports for entering the city.

In a letter addressed to the Maharashtra government, MCGM said it was impossible for flyers who travel to Delhi or other business places in the morning and return on the same day or the next morning to conduct and produce the RT-PCR negative reports. Therefore, concerned authorities in Mumbai are requesting that the rule to produce RT-PCR negative tests, which was imposed in May 2021 during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, be lifted for fully vaccinated flyers.

Mumbai on July 13 reported 441 new coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after February 9 this year, and eight fatalities, the city civic body said.

The city is now left with 6,950 active cases. For the second consecutive day, the city reported sub-500 cases and less than 10 COVID-19 fatalities.