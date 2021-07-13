Allow fully vaccinated domestic travellers to skip RT-PCR tests: Mumbai Municipal Commissioner tells Maharashtra Govt

Representative Image (Source: Shutterstock)

Allow fully vaccinated domestic travellers to be exempted from producing mandatory RT-PCR negative reports for entering Mumbai, the Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) requested the Government of Maharashtra on July 13.

In a letter addressed to the Maharashtra government, MCGM said that it is becoming impossible for flyers who travel to Delhi or other business places in the morning and return on the same day or the next morning to conduct and produce the RT-PCR negative reports.

Therefore, concerned authorities in Mumbai are requesting that the rule to produce RT-PCR negative tests, which was imposed in May 2021 during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, be lifted for fully vaccinated flyers.

The Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai further pointed out that many citizens who are fully vaccinated have also requested to waive off the condition with respect to carrying a negative RT-PCR test report.

The Maharashtra government makes it mandatory for all passengers entering the state by any mode of transport to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate of an RT-PCR test done 48 hours prior to commencing the journey.