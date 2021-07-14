MARKET NEWS

July 14, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Unable to send COVID-19 vaccines as India needs time to review its legal provisions, says US

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: So far, India has administered over 38.50 crore doses, the Health Ministry said.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,50,899. The active cases constitute 1.46 percent of the total cases. The country also reported 724 deaths due to COVID-19 and with that, the cumulative fatalities in the country due to viral infection reached
4,08,764. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,00,14,713 patients have already recovered from COVID-19 and 39,649 recovered in the last 24 hours. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.59 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 21 consecutive days. The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 43.23 crore tests conducted so far. India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 37,73,52,501 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 12,35,287 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 38.50 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
  July 14, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi records 76 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate 0.11%

    Delhi recorded 76 coronavirus cases and two fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent on Tuesday, according to a health bulletin. Eighty-four more patients have recovered from the disease in the last one day, it said. The Delhi government did not release the health bulletin on Tuesday. On Monday, the city had recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

    According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year. The city has registered 14,35,204 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. As many as 14,09,501 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 25,020, the bulletin stated.

    On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 53 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and three deaths. On Saturday, the city had logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death. The national capital had recorded 81 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent and three deaths on Friday. A total of 214 people are under home isolation in Delhi, while the number of containment zones stands at 524.

    The are 683 active cases in the national capital. A total of 67,764 tests, including 41934 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, were conducted on Monday, while the rest were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin added. Out of 13,815 beds, only 386 are occupied. A total of 89,44,049 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday and of them, 20,95,400 were fully vaccinated.

    Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals. On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

  July 14, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 1,650 black fungus cases in Delhi

    There were 952 active cases of black fungus in Delhi as on July 6, which was more than the count of active cases of COVID-19 till that date, according to official data. The data also showed that till July 6, Delhi had recorded over 1,650 cases mucormycosis (black fungus). On March 27, the Delhi government had declared black fungus an epidemic, even as Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had issued regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act to contain and manage cases of the deadly mucormycosis in the city.

    Till then, over 600 cases of mucormycosis were reported here. According to officials figures, till July 6, Delhi had recorded 1,656 mucormycosis cases, including 952 active cases. The number of active cases of COVID-19 on July 6 stood at 833. The 952 active mucormycosis cases included, 248 patients at Centre-run facilities, 302 at Delhi government hospitals, and 402 at private hospitals, as per the official data.

    The total requirement of Amphotericin B till July 6 was about 1.5 lakh injections, according to the data. The national capital recorded 45 fresh COVID-19 cases, and three deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The number of cumulative cases of coronavirus infection on Monday stood at 14,35,128. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases of Covid-19 had decreased to 693 on Monday.

  July 14, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Australia extends Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak nears 900 infections

    Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country's largest city. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would need to remain in place until at least July 30 after she reported 97 new locally transmitted cases, a slight increase from a day earlier.

    "It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown at least a further two weeks," Berejiklian said in Sydney on Wednesday. "We want to get out of this lockdown as soon as we can and that is why we have the settings in place that we have." Of the 97 new cases, 24 people were infectious in the community.

    Berejiklian has repeatedly said that the lockdown, in place since June 26, will only be lifted when the number of newly reported cases that were circulating in the community while infectious were close to zero. The harbour city of 5 million residents was plunged into an initial two-week lockdown in late June as the highly contagious Delta variant started to take hold in a country that has otherwise largely avoided mass infections. Many non-essential businesses are closed, and most school students are staying home, with residents only allowed outside their homes for essential activities and some exercise.

  July 14, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | FIR for violation of COVID-19 norms during gathering at Pankaja Munde's office

    A First Information Report was registered against 42 persons including organizers of a public gathering at BJP leader Pankaja Munde's office at Worli in Central Mumbai on Tuesday for the violation of COVID-19-related restrictions, police said here. A case was registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience of lawful order issued by a public servant) and 269 (act likely to spread infection) besides the Disaster Management Act against the organizers and participants of the gathering, an official said.

    Munde's supporters had gathered at her office in Worli to show their support after her sister and MP Pritam Munde did not get a berth in the Union cabinet in the recent expansion. Addressing her supporters, Pankaja Munde, BJP national secretary and a former state minister, dismissed reports that she was using "pressure tactics", and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were her leaders.

  July 14, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Ashok Gehlot reviews progress of COVID-19 vaccination in Rajasthan

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the state is managing COVID-19 vaccination excellently, while blaming the delay in the drive on short supply of vaccine doses. Reviewing the progress of the inoculation campaign in the state from his official residence, the chief minister urged the Centre to give adequate supply of vaccines as a large number of people are yet to get their second dose.

    He directed officials of the state government to demand an increase in the supply of vaccines from the Centre so that people can be vaccinated on time. In a statement, the chief minister said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has appreciated the vaccination management of Rajasthan. ''It is a matter of pride for the state. Our medical personnel have done the vaccination with utmost efficiency,'' he added.

    Gehlot said a protocol should be prepared for religious events in the coming months in the wake of the viral disease. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said his department was ensuring proper preparations, keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic. A door-to-door survey has been started for non-communicable diseases, he added. So far, 2.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. Out of these, 2.18 crore people have received their first dose and 48.87 lakh people have received both doses, Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said.

  July 14, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Allow fully vaccinated domestic travellers to skip RT-PCR tests: Mumbai Municipal Commissioner tells Maharashtra Govt

    Allow fully vaccinated domestic travellers to be exempted from producing mandatory RT-PCR negative reports for entering Mumbai, the Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) requested the Government of Maharashtra on July 13. In a letter addressed to the Maharashtra government, MCGM said that it is becoming impossible for flyers who travel to Delhi or other business places in the morning and return on the same day or the next morning to conduct and produce the RT-PCR negative reports.

    Therefore, concerned authorities in Mumbai are requesting that the rule to produce RT-PCR negative tests, which was imposed in May 2021 during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, be lifted for fully vaccinated flyers. The Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai further pointed out that many citizens who are fully vaccinated have also requested to waive off the condition with respect to carrying a negative RT-PCR test report. The Maharashtra government makes it mandatory for all passengers entering the state by any mode of transport to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate of an RT-PCR test done 48 hours prior to commencing the journey.

  July 14, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Unable to send COVID-19 vaccines as India needs time to review its legal provisions: US

    The United States on Tuesday said that it is ready to ship its COVID-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations. "We are ready to ship those vaccines expeditiously when we have a green light from the Government of India,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

    The Biden Administration has announced to share 80 million doses from its domestic stockpile with countries around the world, including India. In recent week, the US vaccines have landed in countries across the world, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. However, the vaccines to India could not be sent because the Indian government is yet to clear the necessary legal hurdles for such an emergency import.

    "Before we can ship those doses, however, each country must complete its own domestic set of operational, of regulatory, and legal processes that are specific to each country. Now, India has determined that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations," Price said. "Once India works through its legal processes, our donations of vaccines to India will proceed expeditiously. We would need to refer you to the Government of India on the status of its discussions with COVAX, which, in this case, is helping to facilitate that delivery,” he said.

    "More broadly in the region, throughout South Asia, we''re donating millions of vaccines to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Roughly 40 million doses have been delivered worldwide so far,” he added. Responding to another question, Price said that the COVID-19 cooperation between the two countries is built on decades of successful partnership in health and biomedical research.

  July 14, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai logs 441 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest after February 9

    Mumbai on Tuesday reported 441 new coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after February 9 this year, and eight fatalities, the city civic body said. With the new additions, the tally of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai reached 7,28,615 and the toll 15,644, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) update. The city is now left with 6,950 active cases. Tuesday is the second consecutive day when Mumbai recorded sub-500 cases and less than 10 COVID-19 fatalities.

    A day before, the financial capital reported 478 new cases and nine deaths. On February 9, Mumbai had reported 375 COVID-19 cases. With 600 patients being discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 7,03,677 so far, as per the BMC. With 30,100 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 75,92,501.

    Mumbai's average case doubling rate now stands at 925 days whereas the average growth rate of cases between July 6 to July 12 was 0.07 per cent. The case recovery rate is 96 per cent, the civic body said. The number of containment zones in slums and chawls in Mumbai now reduced to just five and the number of sealed buildings is 65.

  July 14, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Australia extends Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak nears 900 infections

    Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country's largest city. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would need to remain in place until at least July 30 after she reported 97 new locally transmitted cases, a slight increase from a day earlier.

    "It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown at least a further two weeks," Berejiklian said in Sydney on Wednesday. "We want to get out of this lockdown as soon as we can and that is why we have the settings in place that we have." Of the 97 new cases, 24 people were infectious in the community. (Reuters)

  July 14, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Kerala reports 14,539 COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths

    Kerala logged 14,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total infection count to 30,87,673 and the toll to 14,810. Malappuram reported the highest number of cases--2,115, followed by Ernakulam with 1,624and Kollam, 1,404.

    "Out of those found infected on Tuesday, 67 reached the state from outside while 13,582 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 828 are yet to be traced. Sixty two health workers are also among the infected," health minister Veena George said in a release.

  July 14, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Bharat Biotech faces hitches in scramble to raise Covaxin output

    Bharat Biotech, which is scrambling to raise production of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, is possibly lagging behind the anticipated pace of scale up, as testing, quality control and upgradation of facilities that were used for other products takes time, sources told Moneycontrol. Bharat Biotech is currently manufacturing Covaxin at four facilities in India, including repurposed sites at Malur, Karnataka and Ankileshwar, Gujarat. The company has earlier said further expansion is in process to reach the capacity of 1 billion doses a year by the end of 2021.

    Bharat Biotech had indicated that it would continue to produce 25 million doses of Covaxin until August-September, and subsequently raise it to 60-70 million doses per month. Read more here...

  July 14, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

    Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, it said.

    More than 1.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Continue reading...

