Coronavirus Update | Puducherry govt extends lockdown till July 15

Representative image (Image: AP)

The territorial government announced on Wednesday that the lockdown which was to end on the midnight of June 30 has been extended till midnight of July 15 to contain the spread of Covid.

An order issued by Ashok Kumar Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation), who is the member-secretary of the State executive committee, announced the extension.

The curfew would be in force without any change from 10 pm to 5 am the next day.

The order prohibited opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

It was also stated that social, political and entertainment-related gatherings would remain prohibited.

However, commercial and business establishments and shops can function from 9 am to 9 pm every day without air- conditioners.

Vegetable and fruit shops are permitted to do business from 5 am to 9 pm.

Tea shops and juice stalls can also do business up to 9 pm.

Restaurants and bars within the hotels and guest houses and other standalone eateries are permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity up to 9 pm.

Retail outlets of liquor and arrack are allowed to remain open from 9 am to 9 pm.

The Excise Department, in co-ordination with the police, should ensure enforcement of crowd regulation at liquor outlets, the order said.

The Excise Department shall also expeditiously issue instructions for doorstep delivery of liquor within the Union Territory of Puducherry only in line with the provisions of the Excise Act and rules framed thereunder to reduce footfalls at the liquor shops. Goods transport is permitted.

The order said private, government passenger transport services (buses, autos, and taxies) can operate up to 9 pm.

Beach road, parks and gardens shall be open for those taking strolls from 5 am to 9 pm as against from 5 am to 9 am earlier.

All religious places and places of worship would be open only up to 5 pm, the order said.

The order stated that there should be not more than 100 people at wedding-related gatherings.

Similarly, there should be not more than 20 mourners at funerals and other last rites.

Petrol bunks, ATM centres, telecommunication, water supply, electricity department, sanitation, private security services, dairy and milk supply, milk booths, medical labs, medical and allied activities are permitted.

Sports activities are permitted without spectators.

Film, television serial-shooting are allowed with maximum of 100 people.

Gyms and yoga institutes are permitted to open up to 50 per cent of the capacity.