Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi reports 94 new cases, 6 deaths, and 240 recoveries; positivity rate at 0.12%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The active cases further declined to 5,37,064 comprising 1.77 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.92 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India saw a single day rise of 45,951 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,03,62,848, while daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll rose to 3,98,454 with 817 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 81 days. According to the
data published at 7 am, cumulatively 33.28 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
June 30, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | AstraZeneca partners with Docon to digitise 1,000 clincs across India
Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca India (AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited) on Wednesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bengaluru-based health startup, Docon Technologies, for digitising 1,000 clinics across India. Under the partnership, Docon will equip the identified clinics with customised Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems enabling clinicians to access complete patient history, a joint statement said. "This willgo a long way in helping the clinical community better treat chronic patients and manage long-term complications of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases'', it said. Towards reaching the 1,000 clinics goal in 2021, on ground identification and support has been placed in 30 cities. (PTI)
June 30, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Centre seeks report from West Bengal govt on dubious Covid vaccination camps
The Union Health Ministry has asked the West Bengal government to inquire into instances of COVID-19 vaccination camps being organised allegedly by unauthorised people in some areas of Kolkata and submit a report in the next two days. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Hari Krishna Dwivedi, Chief Secretary of West Bengal, seeking a factual report on the matter. Bhushan referred to a letter written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, on June 25 in which attention has been drawn to the instances of COVID-19 vaccination camps being organised allegedly by unauthorised people.
It is also pointed out that in some of these camps, and notably in Kasba locality of Kolkata Municipal area, none of the beneficiaries have received any vaccination certificates generated from Co-WIN, giving rise to apprehensions about the genuineness of these vaccination camps, Bhushan said in his letter. He said as per the guidelines, all vaccination sessions for COVID-19 have to be organised through the Co-WIN portal and all vaccinations too have to be recorded on Co-WIN.
Also vaccination certificates are generated from Co-WIN after the vaccination events are successfully recorded by the vaccinators and that, these certificates are then given to the beneficiaries in digital or physical form, he said in the letter. The Centre has also advised states from time to time that vaccination certificates must be issued to beneficiaries. "Non-issuance of these certificates therefore does lead to apprehension of ''fake'' vaccination camps and also raises doubts on contents of injections delivered in such camps. Such instances, if not promptly enquired into and suitably addressed, may also lead to the possibility of their recurrence," Bhushan said.
"it is requested that the matter may be urgently enquired into and the factual position about the serious allegations raised in the letter referred to above, clarified immediately and that, suitable and strict action may be taken in the matter, if necessary. It is also requested that a factual report on the matter may be sent to this ministry in the next two days," he said.
June 30, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 4 special centres for vaccinating delivery agents in Delhi
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday said the Delhi government has set up four special COVID-19 vaccination centres to inoculate food and e commerce delivery agents. "It is very important to protect delivery agents of services such as Zomato, Swiggy and Amazon against Coronavirus. These people deliver our food or other articles to us daily," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Sisodia said the city government has started four special vaccination centres to vaccinate such people. Delhi has administered around 75 lakh doses since the vaccination exercise started on January 16. Around 17 lakh people in the capital have received both the doses. On Tuesday, 2.04 lakh people got vaccinated against Coronavirus. The highest single-day vaccination -- 2.07 lakh -- was reported on Saturday.
June 30, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Second Covid wave derailed hospitality industry recovery: ICRA The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has derailed the recovery of the hospitality industry, which is now expected to return to pre-Covid levels only in 2023-24, according to ratings agency ICRA. Since mid-April, the industry has been affected by the pandemic-related lockdowns/restrictions on mobility by various states and increased wariness to travel due to fear of infection contagion, ICRA said in statement.
Consequently, recovery to pre-Covid levels has now been pushed back by 6-8 months from previous estimates. The revenue recovery to pre-Covid levels is currently expected by FY2024, it added. The industry was impacted in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal after two quarters of sequential recovery witnessed in the third and fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, it added.
Commenting on the scenario, ICRA Sector Head and Assistant Vice President Vinutaa S said the intensity of ''Covid 2.0'' has been far steeper than the first and it has put a temporary brake on the industry''s recovery path. "We expect a significant scale back in FY2022 pan-India RevPAR (Revenue per available room) estimates to Rs 1,300-Rs 1,500, from an earlier estimated RevPAR of about Rs 2,500. FY2022 RevPAR is likely to be at a 60-65 per cent discount to pre-Covid levels," Vinutaa added.
Although this will be an improvement from the low base of FY2021, the pandemic timelines pose downside risks to the estimates. The situation is still evolving and remains contingent on the pace of vaccination, efficacy of vaccines, high infection rates and possibility of a third Covid wave. "We expect a long road to recovery, with the revenue recovery to pre-Covid levels expected only by FY2024. ICRA continues to maintain a negative credit outlook on the sector," Vinutaa said. ICRA said the pick-up in demand in the second half of 2020-21 was largely led by leisure travel, ''staycations'', wedding MICE and higher F&B revenues. Some business travel in specific sectors also aided recovery.
However, with demand and occupancy declining severely in Q1 FY2022 due to cancellation of several events, travel restrictions, revenues are expected to witness a drop of 50-55 per cent quarter-on-quarter basis, although the decline would be lower than Q1 FY2021, which was marred by the pan-India complete lockdown, it said.
June 30, 2021 / 02:50 PM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID tourism impact could top $4 trillion: UN
The economic impact from the plunge in tourism since the pandemic emerged last year could top $4 trillion, a UN report said Wednesday. The joint report by the UN's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) found that the lack of widespread vaccination in developing countries was leading to mounting economic losses.
"Tourism is a lifeline for millions, and advancing vaccination to protect communities and support tourism's safe restart is critical to the recovery of jobs and generation of much-needed resources," UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said in a statement. He noted that many developing countries are highly dependent on international tourism.
The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic brought international air travel to a near halt for much of last year as many countries refused to allow non-essential travel. That punched a $2.4 trillion hole in the tourism and related sectors last year, and the report warns a similar loss may occur this year depending on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
June 30, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mixing AztraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines produces strong immune response: Study
Alternating doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines generate robust immune response against COVID-19, according to a study led by researchers from the University of Oxford in the UK. The yet-to-be-published study found that both mixed schedules -- Pfizer followed by AstraZeneca, and vice versa -- induced high concentrations of antibodies against the SARS-CoV2 spike protein when doses were administered four weeks apart.
The spike protein helps the virus to infect and enter the human cells, and current vaccines are targeted against it. The findings, posted on The Lancet pre-print server on June 25, suggest all possible vaccination schedules involving the AstraZeneca vaccine, known as Covishield in India, and Pfizer preventive could potentially be used against COVID-19.
The study evaluated mix and match combinations of the two vaccines to see to what extent these preventives can be used interchangeably, potentially allowing flexibility in global vaccine roll-out. The researchers enrolled 830 participants, including 463 who were given a second dose at an interval of 28 days. The mean age of the participants was 57.8 years, 45.8 per cent were female, and 25.3 per cent were from ethnic minorities.
"The results show that when given at a four-week interval both mixed schedules induce an immune response that is above the threshold set by the standard schedule of the AstraZeneca vaccine," said Professor Matthew Snape, Associate Professor in Paediatrics and Vaccinology at the University of Oxford. The researchers noted that an AstraZeneca/Pfizer schedule induced higher antibodies and T-cell responses than a Pfizer dose followed by AstraZeneca.
June 30, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 third wave likely to be less severe for Mumbai, 80% population already exposed: Tata Institute study
A new study has found that 80 percent of Mumbai's population has already been exposed to COVID-19 and thus the impact of the probable third wave is unlikely to be as devastating as the second wave. The study conducted by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), however, said that a large number of infections may be reported if cases of reinfections spike due to decaying antibodies or if a variant in the virus is able to break through the immune response.
The study estimates that about 80 percent of Mumbai’s population has been exposed to COVID-19 until June 1. This includes 90 percent of the population in slums and 70 percent in non-slums areas. "Mechanisms need to be in place that can continuously measure the emergence of reinfections and variants that can break through existing immunity, including immunity provided through vaccines,” the report said, as quoted by the Indian Express.
The study, headed by Dr Sandeep Juneja, dean of TIFR's school of technology and computer science, found that if vaccination coverage is extensive in June, July, and August and the vaccine is 75-95 percent effective “the (Covid) wave will be barely noticeable even by September”. The report also noted that during the second wave of COVID-19, Mumbai recorded the highest single-day spike of 11,202 coronavirus patients.
While Delhi and Bengaluru saw a peak of 28,000 COVID-19 cases and 25,000 Covid-19 cases, respectively. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have dropped significantly over the last few weeks. The city reported 562 new coronavirus infections, the fifth instance of under-600 case count this month, and 12 fresh fatalities on June 29.
Mumbai has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 96 percent, while the average growth rate of cases between June 22 and June 28 was 0.9 percent, the BMC said. The city had reported the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, while the most deaths in a day during the second wave - at 90 - were recorded on May 1.
June 30, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bharat Biotech says hasn't got advance payment nor supplied jabs to Brazil
Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech on June 30 said it had not received an advance payment nor supplied coronavirus vaccines to the Brazilian government, which suspended the $324-million deal following a firestorm of allegations of graft. The company followed the procedure laid down globally for procurement of vaccines by governments, the Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker said in response to reports of “serious accusations” of irregularities.
"During the past few weeks, there have been reports in the media at large misrepresenting the procurement process of Covaxin in Brazil and other countries," the company said. The deal has become the latest problem for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who faces elections next years and is under fire for mishandling the coronavirus outbreak in the country, where 500,000 people have died of COVID.
Bolsonaro and his health minister Marcelo Queiroga have denied allegations of wrongdoing. An investigation is underway. The company said that in the case of procurement of Covaxin by the ministry of health (MOH) Brazil, since the first meetings with MOH Brazil during Nov 2020, until June 29 2021, a step by step approach was followed towards contracts and regulatory approvals.
"The emergency use authorisation (EUA) received on June 4, 2021. As of 29th June 2021, Bharat Biotech has not received any advance payments nor supplied any vaccines to MOH Brazil," the company said. “Bharat Biotech has followed a similar approach towards contracts, regulatory approvals and supplies in several countries worldwide, where Covaxin is being supplied successfully.
June 30, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Stop political rallies being held amid COVID-19 pandemic: Bombay HC to Maha govt
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government must stop any political rally, which flouted COVID-19 protocols, from being carried out in the state amid the ongoing pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni asked how such rallies, including one held earlier this month over the name of an upcoming airport in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, were allowed when the state government had prohibited large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The bench said if the state is unable to prevent such incidents in future, the court will have to step in and prohibit any such political rally. ''You (Maharashtra government) will have to activate your machinery to stop any political rallies defying COVID-19 protocols,'' the HC told state Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni. ''If you can't handle it, let it be done by the court. We will not allow this to happen. We are shutting down courts, we are not being able to work at full strength (to comply with protocols and restrictions imposed by the state in view of the pandemic) and yet, these political leaders are organising rallies?'' the HC said.
Last week, thousands of people staged a protest in CBD Belapur area demanding that the under-construction Navi Mumbai international airport be named after late D B Patil, a local leader. They asked for nixing of the decision to name the airport after late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. Referring to the protest rally, the high court said the airport is not even ready yet, but people are already organising rallies over its potential name just for political benefits. ''We thought there will be a maximum of 5,000 people. It turned out there were 25,000 people (in the rally). Can it not wait till COVID-19 is over?'' the HC asked.
The court further asked if holding political rallies for gaining ''mileage'' was more important than preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection. ''There are rallies in the state for Maratha reservation. The issue is pending before the Supreme Court. Why can't politicians go to the electorate and say the issue is pending before court?'' the HC sought to know. What is the state government going to do to prevent such rallies in future, the court asked. The HC raised the questions while hearing a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) on managing resources for preventing and treating COVID-19 and the state's preparedness for a possible third wave of the pandemic. It will continue hearing the PILs next week.
June 30, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | South Africa's latest COVID-19 lockdown puts spotlight back on vaccination failures
South Africa is in the grip of another resurgence of COVID-19. Gauteng province, the country’s economic hub, where 25 per cent of the population live, is the epicentre. But infection rates are expected to rise in other major provinces as well. To ease pressure on the health system and slow the rate of transmission, President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced tighter lockdown restrictions.
Shabir Madhi is the director of the South African Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit and co-founder and co-director of the African Leadership Initiative for Vaccinology Expertise at the University of the Witwatersrand. He spoke to The Conversation Africa to shed some light on South Africa’s situation.
Based on the limited sequencing that’s been done, it appears that the Delta variant has emerged as the dominant variant in the latest resurgence. According to the latest research, it is much more transmissible and possibly also more virulent compared to previous variants. The previous COVID-19 resurgence, which peaked in January 2021, was dominated by the Beta variant. The current resurgence in South Africa differs by province, and even within a particular province. Gauteng, the country’s economic hub and one of nine provinces, is probably two to three weeks ahead of what will likely be experienced particularly in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Kwazulu Natal provinces.
June 30, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | DGCA extends ban on international flights till July 31
The DGCA has extended the ban on scheduled international flights till July 31. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the ban on international commercial passenger flights, which was to end on June 30, will remain in place till July 31, 2021. "In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st July, 2021," the DGCA circular said.
However, the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA. It also said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis. Scheduled passenger international flights were first banned in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. While domestic flights resumed in May, international travel remained suspended as COVID-19 cases remained at high levels.
The DGCA has since March 2020 extended the ban on international flights multiple times. India has initially started Vande Bharat Mission repatriation exercise that allowed Indian nationals to get back home. Later, air travel bubbles were introduced. However, international travel remains muted worldwide as new variants of COVID-19 continue to emerge.